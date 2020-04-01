MADISON — UW Health has expanded its Emergency Department capacity by creating a Respiratory Care Unit for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients.
In an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, UW Health’s Emergency Department uses negative air pressure rooms to limit the risk of exposure. Negative pressure rooms ensure that air from rooms with potential COVID-19 patients is not recirculated into other areas of the hospital, keeping healthcare workers and other patients in the Emergency Department safe.
Originally, the main Emergency Department at University Hospital had five negative air pressure rooms but facilities crews worked last week to convert 10 additional rooms.
The Respiratory Care Unit opened on Friday, March 27.
