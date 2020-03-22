JEFFERSON — In an effort to sanitize the entire church, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson is seeking volunteers to help clean and sanitize. Helpers will work in groups of two with a maximum of 10 people in the church at anyone time.
Four-hour shifts are available beginning Tuesday, March 24: 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Interested people should contact the church office at (920) 674-2370 or email st.marks.jefferson@sbcglobal.net.
“Please do not put your own health at risk to help,” St. Mark’s news release said. “We are hoping to have people who are between confirmation age and up to 64 years old. The Centers for Disease Control recommendation is that anyone 65 and older, or others who compromised, stay home to protect themselves. We wouldn’t want anyone to put themselves in harm’s way in order to help others.”
