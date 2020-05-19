There’s one word on signs throughout Jefferson County that’s hard to miss: “OPEN.”
Some are in bold, giant letters and others have flashing lights.
Either way, they represent one week since the state Supreme Court knocked down the “Safer-at-Home” order issued by Gov. Tony Evers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
That spurred counties like Dane and Rock to issue their own orders. But just a day later, Rock County rescinded its order, following others in the state concerned about their own potential legal challenges.
With people back in stores, at outdoor malls and, this weekend, trying to find something to do or someplace to go on Memorial Day, more people are or will be out and about.
And that will be a test for the state on the coronavirus’ spread.
It will take a few weeks to see if there is any increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, and where that might be.
Last week, testing sites in Madison and Milwaukee opened for anyone who wants a test, and people can get one simply by showing up.
But for counites like Jefferson, where larger outbreaks have not occurred and case numbers are relatively low, there is a wait-and-see approach on testing more people without symptoms.
“While they make a lot of sense in dense, urban areas, those don’t quite make sense yet here, but we keep that as an option,” said Chris Barron, executive director of population health and clinical services at Fort HealthCare in Fort Atkinson.
That option might come soon as Jefferson County is looking to expand testing, dependent upon state approval.
Barron is part of the COVID-19 testing task force in the county that monitors things like outbreaks.
Since the start of the “Safer-at-Home” order in mid-March, only three locations in Jefferson County have been investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for outbreaks, including a long-term care facility, a workplace and a group housing facility.
Comparatively, the state has investigated 20 places in Dane County, 10 in Rock County and six in Walworth County.
Barron said Fort HealthCare is doing some increased messaging right now for symptomatic individuals to get tested. And hotlines have been set up to help those individuals.
Public health officers also can create orders for hospitals to complete more tests if they are tracing and tracking an outbreak.
“The timeframe for testing is the question since it can take between two to 14 days until (a person) gets sick, with the average incubation period being about five days,” said Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department. “So we don’t have a certain date for them to be tested, but not before two days. That is why we want them to quarantine for 14 days even with a negative test. A negative test would not be used to end quarantine. Remaining in quarantine and monitoring for symptoms is the safest way to stop the spread and assure the person does not have COVID-19.”
Fort HealthCare is listed as a testing site, and it does have drive-up testing. Barron noted that the facility continues to be following state guidelines in testing, as well.
One thing Fort HealthCare is looking into more is antibody testing, which tells if a person has come in contact with the virus.
“We are pursuing that option, as well,” Barron said.
But there are questions about what those results mean and how to interpret them.
Fort HealthCare does asymptomatic testing for people during an outbreak and is constantly on the lookout for that in Jefferson County. But so far, this area is not among the counties hardest hit.
“Where COVID is right now, there are 13 counties in Wisconsin that account for 90 percent of the cases. Makes sense for those counties to do testing,” Barron said of increasing testing for asymptomatic people. “We are surrounded by four of those counties.”
Currently, 61 people in Jefferson County have tested positive for COVID-19 and there have been 1,717 negative tests.
Barron warned that a test is a point in time and only good for that moment a person is tested. It does not mean that a person can’t contract the virus after that.
“Right now, the numbers we are looking at (indicate) there is enough testing going on,” Barron said.
On Tuesday, Gov. Evers unveiled his plan for spending $1 billion in federal funds to combat COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
The money will be used to fund ongoing virus testing efforts, conduct contact tracing, purchase supplies, provide resources and prepare for a surge.
About $260 million in federal money will be used to expand testing, including providing free tests at hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, local public health departments and elsewhere.
An additional $150 million is being used to pay for personal protective equipment, such as masks, gloves and gowns. The state was also spending $40 million on ventilators and holding $445 million in reserve and to prepare for an expected surge in cases over the summer and fall.
Statewide as of Tuesday, there were 467 deaths due to COVID-19 and nearly 13,000 confirmed cases, the state Department of Health Services reported.
As more people are getting out, especially with a holiday weekend that is the start of summer for many, Barron said, health officials are concerned. They strong encourage people to follow safety measures from federal and state levels, using masks and practicing social distancing — and staying home if you’re sick.
“I know personally I’m not running out to re-engage to what is going on out there,” Barron said. “We have to be cautious.”
But it might take until June to know what getting back to business with few restrictions had on residents and COVID-19 case numbers.
“Those spikes don’t happen overnight.” Barron said. “It will be interesting, from a disease progressing standpoint, what this looks like in the future as people move about.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
