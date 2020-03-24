WHITEWATER — In its continued effort to reduce potential exposure and spread of the virus causing the COVID-19 disease, the City of Whitewater is reducing hours for in-person absentee voting and absentee registration.
Effective immediately, in-person absentee voting will be available at the following times:Thursday, March 26, 1 to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, March 31, 8 a.m. to noon; and Thursday, April 2, 1 to 5 p.m.
"The City of Whitewater encourages all registered voters to vote absentee for the 2020 spring election," City Manager Cameron Clapper said.
Please visit MyVote.WI.gov to request an absentee ballot. This site can also be used to confirm the status of a voter registration.
Visit www.whitewater-wi.gov for community information and updates.
