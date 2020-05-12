When you look at a map of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin it’s hard not to think that Jefferson County is surrounded.
The number of positive cases here appears much lower than in neighboring counties, including Walworth, which is similar in size.
So, what’s the difference?
Dane and Rock counties have undertaken thousands of more tests in the last few months, while Jefferson and Walworth have done about the same. But Walworth has about five times as many positive cases of the coronavirus.
One key factor in those higher numbers relates to outbreaks.
Almost two months after Gov. Tony Evers issued his “safer-at-home” order, there seems to be patterns of cases stemming from businesses and nursing homes in area counties that have spiked numbers there.
But this week, testing is ramping up in the state. Among them is Walworth County, where the Wisconsin Army National Guard was completing testing on Tuesday at the Birdseye food-processing plant in Darien. Birdseye has about 800 employees and is one of the larger employers in the county.
Carlo Nevicosi, the deputy director of the Walworth County Health Department, said the department has been a lot busier with contact tracing after three outbreaks in the county, including Birdseye and Geneva Lake Manor nursing home.
“We've had several confirmed cases that led to widespread testing," he said. "I continue to point people to our hospitalization data, though. Despite our seemingly high number of confirmed cases, we only have four people hospitalized for COVID-related symptoms.”
With two hospitals in Walworth County, neither is overwhelmed, he said.
Rock County also has witnessed more testing after an outbreak at the Hormel plant.
In the weeks since the “safer-at-home” order went into effect, guidelines on who needs a test continues to change, with the goal of more testing. And county health officials and hospitals have adapted to those changes.
But even with that, the 85,000 tests per week that Evers says the state can handle still is far off than what currently is being done. In the seven days leading up to May 11, there were only 27,566 tests completed in the state — less than a third of what the plan calls for, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.
That number should be increasing this week as testing sites opened on Monday in Madison and Milwaukee for anyone to come and get tested. But wider testing also is something other less-populated counties are considering.
“We are interested in wider community testing in Walworth County,” Nevicosi said. “We're exploring our options and have gone so far as to start identifying possible locations. As you can imagine, lots of counties are vying for National Guard resources.”
The National Guard testing at Birdseye is only for employees and their household members.
Doing more testing for businesses, even without an outbreak, is something that also is being looked at in Jefferson County.
“We are working with area businesses on possibly doing testing at their businesses. This would be more for sentinel testing and not related to an outbreak,” said Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department.
She said there are a few businesses with cases and those are being followed by the health department of the county in which the affected people reside. In other words, people who work in Jefferson County but live elsewhere and who test positive for the coronavirus are followed up by their home county's health department.
“But we work with the business on control of further spread," Scott explained. "All businesses have been very cooperative, and some have contacted us for guidelines even without having a case."
However, increased testing is only one step. Contact tracing also is on the rise in Jefferson and surrounding counties. Over the next week, Nevicosi said, the Walworth County plans to add 22 more tracers.
Last week, Evers announced the state’s intention to have 1,000 statewide tracers. The state received more than 1,000 applications in the days after new contract tracing job openings were posted.
Local and state agencies had completed nearly 18,000 tracing interviews since March.
Rock County has tested more than 3,700 people with 369 testing positive, while Dane County has tested more than 14,000 with 477 testing positive. And Milwaukee County has tested more than 25,000 with 4,000 positive cases.
As of Tuesday, 418 people had died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin and more than 10,600 had tested positive, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Jefferson County has tested 1,365 people for the coronavirus, with 52 positive and two deaths.
On Monday, Evers also loosened restrictions allowing five people at a time to go into businesses to shop. But places like hair salons and movie theaters remain closed.
Nearly seven out of 10 Wisconsin residents still back the "safer-at-home" order issued by Evers in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a Marquette University Law School poll released on Tuesday showed.
The poll showed that 69 percent of respondents believe the order is appropriate, down from 86 percent in March. There's also growing pessimism about how quickly life will return to normal. A majority of respondents said they wouldn't feel comfortable going out to eat at a restaurant or attending a concert or sporting event with thousands of other people.
"People are getting more anxious, especially with parties pushing them in different directions, we're more divided on that," said pollster Charles Franklin. "But the idea that we could be finished with this by May or even by August is really evaporating as people are seeing this as a much longer problem."
The Janesville Gazette and the Associated Press contributed to this story.
