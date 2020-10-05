JEFFERSON — The Wisconsin National Guard is returning to Jefferson County Fair Park for a fifth time to test residents for the coronavirus.
Free drive-through testing will take place at the fairgrounds Oct. 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Registration is recommended; visit registercovidconnect.wi.gov.
All Wisconsin residents age 5 and older are eligible, and one need not have symptoms to be tested.
After collecting the specimens, the Guard will send the test kits to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens will receive their results via a telephone call from their local health department or a state call center within three to seven days following the test.
The free public testing comes at a time when Jefferson County's positive cases of COVID-19 are surging.
Jefferson County Health Department Director Gail Scott issued a health alert on Saturday, announcing that the rise in the number of positive coronavirus cases has grown so rapid that her staff can not keep up with contact tracing. Therefore, it now is up to residents who test positive to contact all the people with whom they have had contact and tell them to get tested right away.
In addition, the White House Coronavirus Task Force last week listed Fort Atkinson and Jefferson together as being among 12 Wisconsin communities/regions in the COVID-19 "red zone."
The county's positive cases per 100,000 people is 1,950.3, with 1,651 positive cases reported as of Sunday. A total 20,168 people tested received negative results, and eight residents have died.
