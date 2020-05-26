JEFFERSON — Ranger Power LLC, a utility-scale solar development company, is partnering with Alliant Energy to develop a 75-megawatt solar project in Jefferson County.
In collaboration with Alliant Energy, Ranger Power, based in Brooklyn, N.Y., will work with the Town of Jefferson and Jefferson County throughout the project’s planning, permitting and development process. Once constructed, Alliant Energy will own and operate the facility.
Located just south of U.S. Highway 18 on about 600 acres leased through voluntary negotiations with local landowners, Crawfish River Solar is a proposed 75-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic generation facility. The project will be capable of providing enough clean, locally-generated electricity to power more than 10,000 Wisconsin homes.
“We look forward to introducing the Crawfish River Solar project to the community, and collaborating with the Town of Jefferson and Jefferson County to bring clean energy and meaningful investment to the area,” said Paul Harris, president of Ranger Power LLC. “As we do so, we are pleased to enter into this partnership with Alliant Energy. As an innovator in sustainable energy solutions, Alliant shares our goal of keeping Wisconsin’s energy dollars local through economical and environmentally friendly generation.”
Designed to be light on the land, he said, solar energy is one of the lowest-impact forms of energy production. Solar-generating facilities have a low profile, do not produce any emissions, are virtually noiseless and do not create odors or harmful byproducts. Harris said that during operation, planted prairie grasses and pollinators will create a hospitable environment for pollinating insects and birds. When the project reaches the end of its useful life, the equipment will be removed and the land returned so that the participating landowner can again use it for agriculture, if desired.
“We look forward to working on this project with Ranger Power, the Town of Jefferson and Jefferson County,” stated Ben Lipari, director of resource development at Alliant Energy. “The future of renewable energy in Wisconsin is bright. We look forward to developing a longstanding partnership with the community and helping to further local economic growth.
“The Crawfish River Solar project is expected to create significant ongoing tax revenue for both the Town of Jefferson and Jefferson County, establish a diversified source of reliable income for landowners and bring new construction jobs to the area,” he added.
The project’s conditional-use application is expected to be submitted in fourth quarter of 2020. While the project neighbors the existing Badger State Solar project in Jefferson County, this is a separate project. Badger State Solar will be located west of the City of Jefferson, near County Highway Q and State Highway 89.
The agreement to acquire Crawfish River Solar is part of a six-county, 675-megawatt solar announcement made by Alliant Energy today with solar energy developers in Wisconsin. Once operational, the energy from the six separate projects will be enough to power 175,000 homes per year. This is part of the company’s Clean Energy Blueprint, their roadmap to accelerate renewable energy while reducing carbon emissions.
Ranger Power is a solar energy company focused on developing utility-scale solar projects across the country. It also is developing the 149-megawatt Badger State solar project in Jefferson County, with an offtake agreement with Dairyland Power Cooperative and Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity issued by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission.
