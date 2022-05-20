4H logo
JEFFERSON — The Cream of the Crop 4-H Club will host a family-friendly “Ice Cream on the Farm” event to celebrate June Dairy Month and benefit the county’s 4-H dairy project.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5 at the Stade Auction Center Farm, located at N3660 State Highway 89, Jefferson.

Available at the event will be $3 ice cream sundaes sold by the club, with choices of hot fudge, caramel and strawberry.

In addition, the club will have a petting zoo for youngsters and a variety of kids’ games.

Lastly, visitors can get their photos taken with a calf.

Additional sponsors for the event include Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and Prairie Farms.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the educational aims of the Jefferson County 4-H Dairy Project.

