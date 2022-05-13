Cream of the Crop event promotes dairy May 13, 2022 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JEFFERSON - The Cream of the Crop 4-H Club will host a family-friendly "Ice Cream on the Farm" event to celebrate June Dairy Month and benefit the county's 4-H dairy project.The event will take place from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the Stade Auction Center Farm, located at N3660 State Highway 89, Jefferson.Available at the event will be $3 ice cream sundaes sold by the club, with choices of hot fudge, caramel and strawberry.In addition, the club will have a petting zoo for youngsters and a variety of kids' games.Finally, visitors can get their photos taken with a calf.Additional sponsors for the event include Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and Prairie Farms.All proceeds from the event will go toward the educational aims of the Jefferson County 4-H Dairy Project. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
