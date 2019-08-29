JOHNSON CREEK — After 55 years in the fire service as a member of the Johnson Creek Fire & EMS Department, Chief Jim Wolf is calling this his last week before retirement.
While his decision to retire Sept. 1 was made in June, he has continued to do the work as usual until the official hand-off.
“It’s been over 50 years,” Wolf said referring to why he is leaving his position.
Wolf said he might pursue another career or business.
He founded, owned and operated JWR, a welding company that fabricates, installs and maintains industrial cardboard compactors. His son, David, now owns and operates the firm. His daughter, Jessica, is a registered nurse at the VA Hospital in Madison.
Wolf has been a village resident his entire life, graduating from Johnson Creek High School in 1961.
He joined the Johnson Creek Fire Department in 1964.
“It just seemed like it would be fun,” he noted, adding that he did think the camaraderie was great, but recognized the important part the department played in his community early on.
Wolf noted how the technology, equipment and training requirements have changed throughout his tenure.
“In the 1960s, we were still jumping on the tailboard of an engine and holding on to the rail,” he recalled, adding that sometimes they would even suit-up on the tailboard en route to a call.
He pointed out that turnout gear at the time consisted of a helmet, hip boots and a black rubber raincoat.
“All the changes have been good ones,” he said of the gear and equipment.
He said they have contributed to department member safety and enhanced the ability for department members to serve individuals who live in the department protection area. He added that departments still had open or partially open cab fire engines even after the 1990s, but that no longer is allowed when purchasing or transferring an apparatus.
The turnout gear improvements have been a literal lifesaver, allowing firefighters to work in extremely high temperatures during a structure fire, and making a sudden spike in temperature survivable, the chief noted.
The department has seen many transitions during Wolf’s tenure, starting with the addition of an EMS service in 1975. In 2006, they went through a transition from being a community department governed by a board made up of officials from each of the towns in the fire protection area to becoming a village department. At that time, the department gained its first full-time career chief.
Wolf had served at all ranks except chief until 2013, after the department’s second full-time chief retired, when he was asked to undertake the position on a part-time basis.
“There is no such thing as a part-time chief,” he said, and impressed that upon village officials, returning the position to full-time status just short of a year later.
In the time he has been chief, the department continued to develop with some major changes. In 2014, there was a decision to build an additional station and Wolf oversaw the completion of that project in 2015.
The department also acquired its first ladder truck in 2015. A 1989 Pierce Arrow with very few hours belonging to the village of Fontana was acquired for a small fraction of the cost of a new truck.
Additionally, the EMS acquired a replacement ambulance in 2019.
Wolf always has maintained that the buildings and proper equipment are just the tools, but the department is its people.
“I am so proud of them,“ he said of his crew.
During his tenure as chief, the department has instituted continuous service improvement efforts, including EMS patient satisfaction scorecards to keep track of quality. The department also started offering barn inspections to help prevent barn fires due to spontaneous combustion.
In addition, the department offers free rides home on New Year’s Eve to help keep those celebrating from driving under the influence, among other services promoting the well-being of the community.
Wolf’s parting advice for fire department members now and in the future: “Always simply try to do the right thing.”
In the meantime, Jeffrey R. Roemer, CPM, will serve as interim chief. He is a consultant who has an extensive back-ground in the public safety area with more than 35 years serving municipal governments, including fire chief for Menasha, Green Bay and Palmyra.
“Jeff will serve both the department and community to get a match in the chief’s position,” Wolf said.
