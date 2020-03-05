JOHNSON CREEK — The public had an opportunity Wednesday evening to get an in-person introduction to what School District of Johnson Creek officials hope will be a successful April 7 referendum to add a new elementary school to the existing middle/high school building.
Longtime school district Superintendent Mike Garvey hosted the first of two referendum informational sessions at the high school. The second is set for Monday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the same venue.
Garvey introduced representatives from Watertown’s Maas Bros. Construction Co.; TSP project designers of Rochester, Minn.; and R.W. Baird and Co. These firms would help the district with design, construction and financing for the $15 million project.
The public had a chance to meet with these representatives, one-on-one, to ask questions and to have them guide them through various artist’s renderings of what the proposed new elementary school might look like.
“Our board of education works within a vision and mission, which place, in the forefront, preparing our young people for their post-secondary experiences,” Garvey said by way of introduction to the evening. “As a community, it is our responsibility to provide a quality education. As our parents and grandparents provided a quality education for us, we too have the responsibility to provide a quality education to the young people of our community.”
Garvey also provided a history on how the modern district facilities, to which the proposed elementary school would be attached, came to be.
In 1997, residents of the district approved a referendum to purchase the land on County Highway B on which the new middle and high schools were built. In 2009, the district’s board of education adopted one of the recommendations of a citizen’s advisory committee to move the district operations to the current school site. In 2014, the board of education received approval from citizens to build the current middle and high schools, and about 18 months ago, the board began working on the design of the proposed new elementary school.
Garvey said he often is asked why the district needs to build a new elementary school now.
“The board understands its responsibility to be good stewards of the public’s money, as well as to provide safe and adequate instructional spaces which support our staff, students and community,” he said.
He added that the board believes the driving forces behind a new elementary school are finding a long-term solution for all students, providing students with appropriate learning environments with access to today’s technology, and presenting a fiscally responsible plan that minimizes operational costs and maximizes taxpayer dollars.
“The board made a commitment in 2009 to move all students to this site over time,” Garvey said of the middle and high school facilities. “The infrastructure and mechanical needs of the current elementary school (at County Highway B and State Highway 26) still exist. However, the cost was too great to include the project in the 2014 referendum. We continue to see historically low interest rates.”
The middle and high schools are domed structures and Garvey said the district has realized the efficiency of these structures from a cost standpoint, operationally and instructionally.
The Tuesday, April 7, referendum will ask the public whether the district should borrow up to $15 million to construct an addition to the middle/high school building to serve as an elementary school. The borrowing likely would be spread over 20 years.
Presenting the proposed project, Garvey said the district would build three monolithic domes that will be attached to the middle and high schools where the current agriculture classes meet.
The addition would serve early kindergarten through fourth grade and would include elementary classrooms, elementary music, art, and a library/flex learning area. The gymnasium would serve as elementary physical education space and as the cafeteria, as well as provide additional gym space for recreation and community use. Playground equipment, and an updating furnishings and instructional equipment would be included in the project.
The proposed designs include relocating agriculture and music classes for the upper grades, as well as replacing the hydroponics lab currently housed in an old greenhouse.
“Since 2014, we have learned that there are many advantages of domes over conventional buildings,” Garvey said. “Compared to a conventional building, the domes will cost much less to construct. In fact, this building was $8 million less to construct than a conventional design would have been. We will have increased security through secured entrances and it will be extremely safe in weather emergencies.”
Garvey said there will be flexibility in any future remodeling because the domes are self-supporting and have no load-bearing walls. He said the district could expect reduced energy costs by 30 percent to 40 percent, compared to conventional buildings.
The new school would have 23 classrooms, compared to the current facility’s 20. The project would also offer:
• A visible, accessible and secure main building entrance.
• Distinct classroom areas for elementary students for core classes.
• Elementary common areas include Flex Learning Lab (media center), art and music along with the multi-purpose gym and cafeteria.
• On-site traffic design that would separate cars and buses for student drop-off and pick-up.
• Elementary student dismissal as planned, will be staggered with the middle/high schools’ dismissal to avoid congestion. Garvey said this will be accomplished by maintaining the current dismissal times, which already are staggered.
The big questions about any referendum, Garvey said, usually center on how the project affects residents’ tax bills. He said, although the last project came in at a tax rate of $2.24 per $1,000 of equalized valuation, the proposed elementary project is estimated at an increase of 38 cents per $1,000.
Garvey said the cost to taxpayers is so much less because the district continues to see low interest rates; the dome construction costs less than a conventional building; the 2014 project included a lot of site work and infrastructure to prepare for this new project; and the community continues to grow, spreading the tax burden.
“We also will see the tax incremental finance districts close in 2022, thus adding an additional 30 percent to our tax base,” Garvey said. “And we did not include the TIFs closing in the assumptions.”
Garvey said that, with the support of the school board, the administration has been able to put the district in an excellent financial position, considering the current school-funding climate. The current debt that is held by the school district pertains to the middle school/high school and related improvements. All other long-term capital debt was paid off in 2009. Other financing notes held by the district were paid off shortly after.
“Not many districts in Wisconsin can say that they are in as good of shape as we are. We can be proud of that,” Garvey said.
Garvey discussed TIFs, saying that a pair of existing ones in the district could cause the tax rate to drop when the TIFs close.
“But in an attempt to be conservative and transparent, we know that the significance of the drop is affected by new debt,” Garvey said.
Garvey said the district finds itself in a sticky situation as it tries to sell the current elementary school. The building was built in 1964, with additions in 1970, 1991 and a technology and electrical upgrade in 2000.
“As you can imagine, it is hard to approach a buyer until we have something to sell,” he said of the still-functioning learning center. “We also know that school buildings do not bring a huge return on the sale block. However, we believe that our building is different in that regard, because of the location. We expect to be able to secure a market selling price.”
Garvey said a successful referendum will present a “green light” for the district to enter into serious negotiations and discussions with potential buyers of the current elementary school building.
Garvey said anyone with questions or comments about the upcoming referendum may contact district officials by email at jcreferendum@johnsoncreekschools.org, follow district website posts, or call him at the district office.
“But by all means,” Garvey said, “please make an informed vote on April 7.”
