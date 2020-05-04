LAKE MILLS — A 63-year-old Lake Delton man was arrested for fifth-offense drunken driving following a motorcycle crash Sunday along Interstate 94 in Jefferson County.
The Wisconsin State Patrol reported that at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, state troopers responded to the scene of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in the westbound lane of I-94 at mile marker 257, about two miles west of the State Highway 89 exit to Lake Mills and Waterloo.
The trooper reported that the cyclist, Steven G. Batzler, had deviated from his lane of traffic and struck a construction barrel. A motorist stopped and observed Batzler had a pulse, but was not breathing. CPR was administered and Batzler became responsive.
Batzler, who reportedly had not been wearing a helmet, sustained a head injury and was transported via ambulance to a hospital in Oconomowoc.
Intoxicants were located at the scene and the odor of intoxicants were detected on Batzler.
Batzler has four, possibly five, prior convictions for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, consented for a blood draw.
He is on parole for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. A parole hold was placed on Batzler, who will remain in the hospital until medically cleared.
There also is a non-servable warrant for operating while impaired through Alma, Kansas, from 1997.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is consulting with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office on all charges.
