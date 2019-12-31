Readers likely have noticed the little gold banner resting on the Daily Union’s name atop the page.
It will remain there the next 364 days in recognition of 2020 marking this newspaper’s 150th year ... or sesquicentennial, if you will.
To celebrate this milestone, the Daily Union will be sharing stories about our history throughout the year, as well as planning some activities so all our loyal readers can help us celebrate. Watch for announcements.
Meanwhile, here is a synopsis of our past:
While there is no remaining copy of the March 17, 1870, issue of the Jefferson County Union, it still is remembered for being the first Union ever to roll off the press.
Founder William Dempster Hoard began his tiny four-page weekly in Lake Mills, but moved to Fort Atkinson on May 2, 1873, at the prompting of Fort Atkinson businessmen. He bought his own printing plant circa 1883; it was located at the corner of South Main and South Third streets.
Business flourished and, on Jan. 23, 1885, Hoard separated the dairy section into what became Hoard’s Dairyman magazine. Hoard, who served a term as governor and is credited with Wisconsin’s transformation from a wheat to a dairy state, continued publishing the newspaper until his death. His sons then operated it until their passings.
The Jefferson County Union expanded to five days a week in 1946, adding “Daily” in front of its name. It was owned by W.D. Hoard & Sons Co. until Dec. 1, 2018, when purchased by the Adams Publishing Group of Minnesota.
