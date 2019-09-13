A computer glitch that led to problems logging into the Daily Union's website has been fixed.
We recently announced that starting Oct. 1, the Daily Jefferson County Union is moving to a subscription-based model for our online content, as well as the print edition of the newspaper.
Throughout September, people who register on www.dailyunion.com are able to read its content for 30 days free of charge by registering a name and password. However, a computer glitch was not allowing the promised access for many users.
That now has been fixed, so no matter how you want to receive your local news, we have you covered.
For current readers of our print newspaper, who already support local journalism with their subscriptions, the change gives total access to our digital products for no extra charge. That includes our full website — with expanded content such as letters to the editor, police logs, Memory Lane and much more community news and announcements — and an electronic replica of the print newspaper (e-edition) that you can download and read on the go, even when you’re out of town. Paid subscribers simply log in to register their username and password.
To access the e-edition, current subscribers must provide an email address and password so we can connect you to your free service. Simply email us at circ.renewal@dailyunion.com and provide your name, email address, desired password and telephone number that is associated with your print subscription account.
Readers who want only the digital products — whether you live outside our regular distribution area or just prefer to read your news online or on your phone — may pay $1 for a one-day website access or subscribe to digital-only access (website and e-edition) for just $10 per month. That’s about 33 cents a day for unlimited access to the most expansive source of local news in Jefferson County and seamless access to all of our content posted on social media.
If you are not a subscriber and have signed up, please purchase an online subscription to continue to have full digital access come Oct. 1. If you already are a subscriber, thank you!
Either way, get 30 days of access to our website free of charge by registering now. Both new readers and those who already had registered but encountered problems accessing stories before need only click "yes" when offered the 30 days of free access and then indicate that you are not a robot.
For more information, read our “Frequently Asked Questions” at www.dailyunion.com or call us at (920) 563-5553.
• Why the change?
Our readers have told us they want the newspaper in multiple formats and in a timely manner. With these changes and improvements, our goal is to meet and exceed all of our readers’ needs. We are simplifying the process to receive our content in the format that works best for you.
• Your website was free. Why do I have to pay for it now?
Readers of our print editions always have paid for subscriptions or single copies of the newspaper. Newsgathering is an expensive and labor-intensive part of any news media. It is simply not possible to continue free distribution of our valued news content.
We also are expanding our digital content. Previously, we posted only a limited amount of our news online for free. Now, almost everything that appears in print will also appear online. We also will be adding some special digital-only content for subscribers only. World and national news and sports will be expanded online as well to become your one-stop source for all the news you need to keep up.
• The e-edition, previously available for an extra fee, now will be included in your total-access or digital-only subscription.
• Does this mean you will discontinue printing a newspaper?
Not at all. The print edition remains our primary product. These changes are all enhancements to digital editions and are now being included as part of your print subscription. If you prefer digital only, this now is available, but we strongly believe (as do our thousands of print readers) that our news coverage and content is worth paying for.
• Is anything still going to be available on your website for free?
Yes. State, national and world news, along with college and professional sports coverage, will be on our website outside the paywall. In addition, some of our local stories will be selected as “Editor’s Pick” and available for everyone to read.
Services on our website will be available at no charge, such as reading or placing classified ads, accessing forms to submit community news items, and other basic information.
• What is a Total Access subscription?
A regular home delivery subscription automatically will include both the print edition and full access to all our digital content, including all stories and information on our website and the e-edition.
You will need to register on the website, and your subscription will be connected to your online user account.
You now can have unlimited access to all our content: the print edition delivered to your home or office by the U.S. Postal Service each day, Monday through Friday, and our digital content at your fingertips by computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone. You can access our news content 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including important breaking news; searching past stories; viewing additional photos, videos and special editions; commenting on stories; and reading the e-edition when you’re not able to get to your printed copy.
• I currently subscribe to the Daily Union. How do I get total access?
Go to our website at www.dailyunion.com, click on a local news or sports story and then click on the “Already a Print Subscriber?” button when the “Subscription Required” box appears. You’ll be prompted to the next steps. Prior to Oct. 1, you only will be prompted to register as the site is still free.
• How does the digital-only subscription work?
It works just like a regular subscription, but without a printed copy of the newspaper delivered to you. With a digital-only subscription, you will have unlimited access to all digital content, across all platforms, including the website and e-edition. Signing up is easy. The first time you access an electronic copy of a story, you will be prompted to register or login. You can then set up your digital-only subscription with a secure online payment.
• Is the “subscribe” window a secure URL?
Yes. You’ll see it’s an https URL. That means it is secure.
• How do I access my digital subscription?
Go to the newspaper’s website with any device. You will be asked to log into your account with your username and password. You don’t have to do anything else to access the digital content. First-time users who haven’t yet activated should begin by visiting our home page and click on any story to get the form to register.
• I don’t want to subscribe, but I want to read one story or access all your digital content online for one day.
You can do that. When you click on a story, you will see the form to register or login. After registering and logging in, select the Day Pass for $1 — the same cost as buying one copy of the printed newspaper.
• Can everyone in my household use the same digital account?
Yes. However, you may not share your login and password information with those outside your household.
• I want to try it out before subscribing. Can I do that?
For the month of September, you can register as a user and read for free for 30 days. Give us a try. We think you’ll become a regular reader and subscriber.
• What is the cancellation policy?
You may cancel your subscription at any time. When you cancel, your service stops — print and digital. We will refund any remaining balance on your account, minus a $5 service fee. Balances less than $5 will not refunded, but can be donated to the Newspaper-in-Education program that funds newspapers to local classrooms.
• Can I set up an automatic payment program?
For the best subscription price, sign up for an EZ PAY account with automatic recurring payments to ensure that your subscription doesn’t accidentally lapse. Follow the instructions online, or call our customer service department at (920) 563-5553.
• I have a computer at home, another at my office, and I use my smartphone to read the news. Do I need to purchase multiple digital subscriptions?
No. Just sign in using your account username and password from wherever you access the internet and from any device: your home computer, work computer, tablet, smartphone or an internet café in an airport on the other side of the world. Wherever you are, we’ll be there providing you with the latest news from home.
All prices are monthly rates and are subject to change at any time. Certain days during the year might be considered premium days and entail a surcharge.
