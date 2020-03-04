Now in its 18th year, Fort Atkinson’s Rhythm on the River is set to be held Saturday, Aug. 22, from 5 to 11 p.m.
The festival’s logistics were set at Tuesday’s meeting of the Fort Atkinson City Council.
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, which puts on the event, received permission from the council to close South Water Street East from Main Street to Purdy Street, as well as the right turn lane from Main Street onto Milwaukee Street East and the left turn lane on Main Street to Water Street.
In addition to the street closures, the chamber received its temporary beer and wine license for the event.
Chamber projects manager Kelley Westphal said the musical acts for the event have yet to be set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.