The 2020 presidential election might seem distant, but the deadlines for voter registration and absentee voting soon will be on the horizon.
Fort Atkinson City Clerk Michelle Ebbert said that the city is committed to ensuring that each resident has timely, accurate information well before these deadlines arrive. She urged voters to visit www.myvote.wi.gov to confirm the municipality in which they reside, what is on their ballot and how they can contact their municipal clerk.
“First and foremost, we feel it is important to iterate that all voters in the State of Wisconsin are required to be registered,” Ebbert said. “A resident who wishes to register may do so online by visiting www.myvote.wi.gov any time before Oct. 14. Beginning Oct. 15, a Fort Atkinson resident who wishes to vote must do so in person at the municipal building, located at 101 N Main St.”
Contact information for your municipal clerk, whose office will be the one to assist you with voter registration that is completed in person, can be found at www.myvote.wi.gov.
“It is possible to complete your voter registration on Election Day; however, you must arrive to the poll equipped with proof of residence (POR),” Ebbert said.
Proof of residence is acceptable in any of the following forms: driver’s license/photo ID displaying your correct address, a real estate tax bill, utility bill or statement, bank or credit card statement, paycheck or pay stub, a check or other document issued by a unit of government, residential lease, or intake documents from a residential care facility.
“These are the same documents required for any resident who registers in person prior to Election Day, with the distinction being that voters who are registered prior to Election Day need not come equipped with proof of residence — only a valid photo ID,” Ebbert said.
The city is committed to providing relevant information about absentee voting, as well, the clerk said.
“We understand that it can be a confusing process and hope to make the timeline as seamless as possible,” noted Ebbert.
She explained that absentee voting is available to registered voters who are unable or unwilling to vote in person on Election Day. Voters must submit a request to vote absentee.
The following lists the different ways voters may submit their request:
• Visit www.myvote.wi.gov. This option will require that you attach Proof of Identification (POI). Proof of Identification can take the form of a valid Wisconsin driver’s license or photo ID, a passport, a Military ID or Uniformed Services ID.
• Send an email to your municipal clerk that includes the voter’s name, registration address, mailing address (where you would like the ballot mailed to), and an attachment of a photo of a valid ID.
• Complete an Absentee Application. It can be obtained from the Wisconsin Elections Commission website or a form can be retrieved at your municipal clerk’s office.
“We will begin mailing ballots to voters who have an absentee ballot request successfully submitted on Thursday, Sept. 17,” Ebbert said. “It is important to note that your ballot will arrive to you postage-paid, and we ask that you complete and place it in the mail as quickly as possible. Voters are strongly encouraged to vote on the ballot that was mailed to them. Ballots will not be mailed to voters who did not submit a request.”
The last day a voter can be mailed a ballot for the presidential election is Thursday, Oct. 29.
Ballots must be received by the municipal clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.
“Keep in mind that ballots received in the mail also can be returned in person to your municipal clerk’s office or to your polling place on Election Day,” Ebbert said.
In-person absentee voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 20. Municipal staff will maintain social distancing, and voters’ patience is appreciated.
The deadline to vote absentee in person at your municipal clerk’s office is Friday, Oct. 30, at 5 p.m.
“Voters are strongly encouraged to vote in person on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. This day is specially set aside for voting. Adequate inspectors and sanitation practices have been planned to serve each voter,” Ebbert said.
“It is of paramount importance to us that each and every resident who wishes to vote has the knowledge and opportunity to do so,” she added.
Persons with any additional questions are asked to contact the office of Michelle Ebbert at (920) 563-7760, miebbert@fortatkinsonwi.net or visit the municipal building at 101 N Main St., Fort Atkinson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.