It's Tuesday Dec. 31, and here's everything you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County — before you head to your New Years Eve party.
1. A former Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy accused of burglary made her initial appearance in Jefferson County Circuit Court Monday.
Janelle Gericke, 29, is accused of breaking into homes while the owners were at the funeral of family members.
Her signature bond was set at $10,000 and includes the condition she not have any contact with victims or witnesses in the case.
Gericke was fired from the Sheriff's Office in July after her connection to the crimes was becoming more clear. The Wisconsin DOJ completed the investigation and filed charges Dec. 17.
2. The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors will have four vacancies in 2020.
With Chairperson Jim Schroeder and three other members announcing they won't run for new terms, candidates will have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, to file with the Clerk of Courts Office that they are running for one of those or any of the other 26 supervisor spots.
Along with Schroeder, Peter Hartz, Ed Morse and Jim Mode gave notice by the Dec. 27 deadline that they are not running for re-election.
“I’m most proud of the fact that we, as a board, with people from the far right to the left, have never acted out of partisanship or out of political ideology,” Schroeder said in an interview earlier this month. “It’s been responsible government advancing the quality of life. That is what we, as a board, can be most proud of.
3. Round out the year with the Daily Union's top stories of 2019.
In Sports, area basketball teams kept busy over the holiday break with a number of tournaments.
