After a full day of events Friday, a six-hour closed session meeting Saturday and an hour-and-a-half closed session meeting on Monday, Fort Atkinson City Council members continue to deliberate about who will be the city’s next manager.
Describing the process that thus far has taken place, Interim City Manager David Berner said four finalists met with the city’s management team on Friday and met in a meet-and-greet format with an eight-member community panel that evening.
On Saturday, after one finalist dropped out, the remaining three finalists, during a closed session meeting, were interviewed by members of council and took a written emotional intelligence exam.
Saturday’s closed session meeting began at 8 a.m. and concluded just after 2 p.m., Berner said.
“Cameron Clapper was not a participant on Saturday,” Berner said. “Council opted to continue with the process and went ahead with the remaining three. It adjusted the schedule, but that was it. They went ahead with the process.”
Council President Mason Becker said the council conducted interviews with the three candidates on Saturday and that the council deliberated.
“We met for a good five hours. At 10 a.m. today, Monday morning, we had another closed session and with some further discussion, but there was still no action taken,” Becker stated. “The process is still playing out, but I expect in about a week we should know if we have a selected candidate from this process.”
While the field narrowed on Saturday from four to three candidates after Clapper withdrew, Becker said, “Mr. Clapper’s withdrawal did not alter the process. We understood his decision and wished him well as he continues to be the city manager of a neighboring community.”
He said he did not anticipate any decisions will be made about who the next city manager will be before Christmas. An announcement will come, he said, after an offer has been made and accepted.
“We appreciate the public’s trust in the city council, and the council has been treating this matter with the weight it deserves,” Becker said, adding: “We have had eight city managers in the 90 years that Fort Atkinson has been under a city manager form of government, and I feel like we will end up with a high-quality replacement for Matt Trebatoski that will match the quality of the work done by him during his six years as city manager.”
Becker also offered praise for the work done by recruitment firm Public Administration Associates (PAA), saying: “We’ve been very pleased with the work PAA has done in soliciting applicants and helping us move through the entire process.”
