It wasn't even 7 a.m. and a half-dozen Fort Atkinson residents already were lined up outside the polls.
The first three wore facemasks and practiced social distancing as they slowly stepped forward after city clerk-treasurer Michelle Ebbert opened the door. Inside, they and their fellow voters were faced with hand sanitizer, Plexiglass sneeze guards and take-home pens as they moved through the check-in and voting process.
Tuesday marked a historic day in democracy as Wisconsin held its spring election amid a COVID-19 pandemic that has led to more than 2,200 confirmed cases of the illness and 68 deaths in the state.
It was a day many weren't sure would happen. In an 11th-hour scramble Monday afternoon, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers postponed Election Day until June 9. However, within hours, the state Supreme Court agreed with Republicans who said the governor didn't have the authority to reschedule the race on his own. The U.S. Supreme Court quickly followed with a ruling blocking Democrats' efforts to extend absentee voting past April 7th.
The decisions left Wisconsin as the only state with an April election that proceeded as planned, and little time to spread the word that all absentee ballots now had to be either handed in on or postmarked by Tuesday, April 7.
As other states prepared to vote in May or June, Wisconsin was expected to be closely watched for signs that fears of the coronavirus might depress turnout or cause other problems at the polls.
As of mid-morning Tuesday, things were running smoothly in Fort Atkinson. As expected, turnout was lighter, yet it appeared steady, despite the fact that a record 2,000 people already had voted absentee.
(This story is being updated continuously all day.)
Drew Hanson of Fort Atkinson was No. 3 in line in Fort Atkinson at 6:52 a.m.
"Usually I'm a late one, but I just decided to get down here before there'd be a big rush," he said.
Of course, the earlybirds also enjoyed the cleanest environment.
"That's one aspect of it, but I'm just trying to avoid getting infected as much as I can. I've got two kids at home. I know it doesn't generally affect them, but I'm not one to play the numbers," Hanson said.
He added that was concerned that not postponing Election Day might mean many people would not be able to vote and some might be exposed to the coronavirus by carriers who aren't showing symptoms.
"I was a little disappointed that they were having this, Nelson said of state legislators. "I thought safety would overcome (politics), but apparently not. It just seems like an unnecessary thing right at the moment. I'm really worried that a lot of (coronavirus) cases are going to come out of having to do the election process, especially in a City like Milwaukee, where there's normally 180 polling places and now they're down to five."
Hanson, who is working at home for Trachte LLC in Oregon, was wearing a cammouflage-design facemask made by his wife. A reading interventionist at Rockwell Elementary School, Jessica Hanson is not a seamstress, he said, but "she wanted to do her part."
Hanson lauded the city clerk and her staff for their diligence in making the voting process as safe as possible.
"Given the situation, I felt they did a phenomenal job," he said. "They did the best they could with the situation that they're given. I commend them and am grateful that they're willing to do it."
As for any final advice, Hanson said, "Stay safe and stay healthy and stay home."
Also among the earlybirds was Lisa Tuttle Woods, who dropped by the polls to vote in person even through she originally had planned to do so absentee.
"I did apply for an absentee ballot; it never arrived for some reason. Maybe it got lost in the mail ... So I'm here to exercise my right to vote," Tuttle Woods said.
She said she was not worried about casting her ballot in person during the coronavirus outbreak.
"It sounds like they've done what they can. There's social distancing ... it's fine," she said. "I came early because I was afraid there'd be lines and delays."
She noted that because of the fast-changing news on whether the election would take place and absentee voting would be extended, she felt there would be people who would miss out on their opportunity to vote.
"There's been so much confusion on the news about that," Tuttle Woods said.
