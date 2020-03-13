JEFFERSON — Some families in the School District of Jefferson might have become a little agitated Thursday when they received a text saying "an email with a memo from Superintendent (Mark) Rollefson has been sent regarding COVID 19."
Although the email was sent at the same time as the text went out, families did not actually receive the emailed notice until several hours afterward, spurring many people to contact their schools or the district office to inquire what the message said and whether they needed to be concerned.
The delay occurred due to a overload of the Bright Arrow mass-communication system that the Jefferson schools and many others across the nation use, which caused these messages to bog down.
By Thursday evening, families should have received the five-page notice, which the Daily Union quoted extensively in Friday's paper on the precautions school districts were taking to avoid the coronavirus.
However, the delay caused a second round of communications from school district officials, who laid out the steps they were taking to assure everyone could get vital information in a timely fashion even if the Bright Arrow system got bogged down again.
The second message stated, "Families received a text today to watch for an email regarding coronavirus. The email was sent immediately at that time, but we have learned parents are not receiving it.
"We contacted Bright Arrow (the company that runs our messaging)," it continued. "We learned that across the USA there are so many Bright Arrow messages going out that the system is running very slow. We continue to check and slowly, but surely, the email is being sent out. We anticipate that you should receive it soon.
"Please know that the contents of email regarding coronavirus is important information, but it does not include any closures at this juncture."
Jefferson Superintendent Mark Rollefson said that the district would continue to use Bright Arrow in the future, but moving forward, the district would make sure to get any essential information out on several different platforms to ensure that people can access it in a timely fashion.
The first place to check for an update is the district website, he told families.
