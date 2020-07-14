JEFFERSON — “Summer break” has not provided much of a break for area educators and administrators who have spent the past month doing intensive research and collaboration into what it would take to provide “safe schools” as the pandemic rolls on toward the fall.
No scenario involving face-to-face classes is completely without risk, but school planners looking into these issues have found that the accommodations that would have to be made if students don’t wear face masks would be onerous, and in some cases, impossible.
Without masks, schools would be looking at assigned seats on buses and, due to social-distancing requirements, sparsely populated buses with full-size transports perhaps carrying six students.
Should that happen, school districts would face sharply increased busing budgets, and more routes would be needed.
In addition, there’s a potential districts would move to disallow contracted bus riders, who comprise some of the Jefferson district’s most underserved students, Jefferson schools Superintendent Mark Rollefson said.
As students arrive at school, the schools would have to develop a strict procedure as to how students enter and exit the building at the beginning and end of the day to assure social distance protocols are followed.
Local educators have determined that having maskless students would necessitate the elimination of student lockers, instead moving toward a policy of students carrying all of their school materials around with them in a backpack.
Due to security concerns, though, it’s likely these backpacks would have to be clear, to assure that students weren’t bringing contraband like drugs, alcohol or weapons into school.
Purchasing clear backpacks for all Jefferson students would cost the district some $20,000, Rollefson said. In the meantime, the necessity for clear backpacks could put young women in an embarrassing position when they have to pack feminine supplies.
In addition, a maskless student population would require the rescheduling of hallway passing times so that they were staggered, with few students in the halls at one time.
It could also require splitting students into different cohort groups that they’d interact with exclusively, with staggered recess and playground time.
Desks in classrooms would have to be distanced six feet apart, and some classrooms just do not have that kind of space.
Finally, to host a student population without masks in the midst of a pandemic, it might require that schools move to a hybrid instructional model, with some days of face-to-face instruction interspersed with some virtual work.
Perhaps children whose names start with letters in only half of the alphabet would be allowed in school buildings at one time, with friends on opposite ends of the alphabet never seeing each other.
These are only a few of the changes educators have eyed to try to make schools safe with a maskless student population, and all of these changes would still not eliminate all risk.
However, if face coverings are required, many of these changes could be avoided or at least minimized.
School buses could run their normal routes, at normal capacity, at no additional expense.
Students could pass each other in the hallway, without the need for shifted schedules.
Six-foot desk spacing would not be as essential, although extra spacing would be encouraged when possible.
When surveyed about face masks and other pandemic accommodations last month, families in the School District of Jefferson weighed in with strong opposition to masks, with about 90 percent of respondents saying they didn’t want their children wearing masks.
However, the initial survey asked for parents’ preferences without providing the context of the other changes that would require. Should another survey be conducted today, a month-plus after the first survey, and with the alternatives for safe schools laid out, perhaps parent opinion would have shifted, school board members said.
Not to mention that recent studies have come out with new information in the last month, reinforcing the idea that the COVID-19 virus is definitely airborne and can be spread by the tiniest aerosol droplets from talking, not just from coughs and sneezes.
At the same time, scientists studying the spread of the virus from contaminated surfaces have determined that is not as big a factor as it was initially thought to be.
Mask considerations were just part of a larger report Rollefson brought to the School District of Jefferson Board of Education at the regular school board meeting Monday night.
Rollefson and other school superintendents from throughout the county have been working in conjunction with local government and health officials to develop a unified set of core beliefs, guidelines and considerations to help school districts move forward with face-to-face classes in the fall, while providing adequate protections against the spread of COVID-19.
After much discussion, the Jefferson school board in a unanimous straw poll gave a nod to the full list of considerations, giving Rollefson the go-ahead to continue in planning efforts with the core principles the superintendents had established firmly in mind.
Right now, the superintendent planning team has recommended masks for all middle- and high-school students, allowing for some exceptions as approved by individual districts, for example, in the case of someone with a serious disability.
Masks would allow teachers to resume best practices when it came to working closely with individual students and groups.
Weighing in on the mask issue, Jefferson school board member Terri Wenkman said that as a nurse who personally has seen the impact of COVID-19 on patients, she knows the value of masks.
She acknowledged that with this brand-new disease, decision-makers have to make use of the best information available to them at the time, and as new research and science emerges, that information will change.
“Face-coverings are the only reason at my workplace we have been able to mitigate COVID-19,” Wenkman said. “The minute we put the face mask mandate in place, we were able to concentrate on symptom management, and not have everyone in an isolating room.”
Wenkman said it’s a challenge for educators to assess all of the public health factors that will have to go into making students and staff members safe this fall, while carrying out their core mission of educating and building relationships with students.
She added that she was thankful to the countywide planning team and the fact that it took so many factors into consideration to provide guidance to individual districts during this pandemic.
“We will never make every person happy, but we want to get to a place where we are making the best decisions to positively impact students,” Wenkman said.
Donna Bente, Jefferson school board president, noted that the recommendation by the superintendent planning group is not a full mandate, allowing individual districts to determine when students must wear face masks.
In addition, masks would not be required in all circumstances. It would be impossible to wear them while eating lunch, for example, and they might not be necessary for outdoor activities.
The official language in the recommendation is “when the benefit outweighs the harm.”
Bente said that people must consider that face masks are meant to protect not just the person wearing them, but also the entire community around them.
Teachers and other adults in the school system, many of whom are older and might have one or more health conditions that could put them at higher risk for COVID-19 complications, must also be protected, she noted.
Wenkman agreed, saying that masks are an outward sign of care for others — and that’s a really good character trait for the Jefferson district, known for its character education initiative, to promote.
Board member Travis Maze said he was still trying to “dissect” how the face mask requirement would work.
“Are (students) going to have to get doctor’s excuses not to wear them?” he asked.
“At the end of the day, we are an elected board,” he said.
Referencing the 40 pages of parent commentary that accompanied the June survey, most of it strongly opposed to masks, Maze said he needed to take some time to assess the issue.
“It is going to be a hot topic,” he said.
Later in the meeting, Maze advocated another survey to assess where families stand now, especially in light of the other accommodations the district would have to make if students did not wear masks.
“Travis’ point of discovering the will of the people in July is wise and good, but the part I have a hesitation about is, I don’t know if parents have a sense of everything that has been shared with us,” Lovett said.
“We want to listen to them, but there is data out there,” Lovett continued.
The newest board member Matthew Peltier, said that he believed public opinion has shifted somewhat as COVID-19 has spiked in the state and across the nation, and as new information has come out about how the disease spreads.
With details on what school would look like without masks, and the knowledge that masks would save area districts from having to make steep investments in other mitigating measures, he said it’s quite possible public sentiment will shift.
Dick Lovett, who prior to joining the school board served as Jefferson High School principal, noted that there already are places in the school where, for safety reasons, students are used to wearing masks, such as in the metal and automotive shops.
“There will be a period of adjustment,” he said, but he asserted that mask wearing is the only responsible thing to do.
Peltier added that student health is not necessarily the biggest consideration — that the adults in the building would be even more at risk if protective measures were not taken.
“Statistics show that older folks are more affected,” Peltier said. “If teachers get sick, (people have to understand) the kids will be back at home.”
Rollefson agreed that staff absences would be the fastest route to another school shutdown.
“I just have to ask — who will your subs be?” Peltier asked.
Rollefson responded that the pool of available substitute teachers in the area already is “really tight,” and that these folks tended to be on the older side, many of them retired teachers, and thus more vulnerable to complications of the virus.
Board member Tanya Ball said that while it’s clear local families do not prefer face masks, it’s not clear that they understand all of the ramifications of hosting maskless classes.
Citing a discussion by a local church youth group in which all of the students initially said they didn’t want to wear masks, Ball said those students’ opinions changed if it meant they could not go to school face-to-face, five days a week.
“Every single one said they would wear masks because they wanted to go to school,” Ball said.
Ball said her own 16-year-old daughter is not keen on masks, but given the choice of attending in-person school only two days of the week and sticking with just half of her friend group, plus all of the other restrictions a maskless student population would require, “she’d choose the mask.”
“There are still a lot of things that could change,” Rollefson said. “But to go with no masks requires us to completely change how we go about designing classrooms.”
Even with masks, there will be innumerable changes facing students when they return to school in the fall, Rollefson noted, from school meals to recess procedures, physical education, band and choir and more.
“But masks provide so much more latitude in what we’re able to do,” he said.
