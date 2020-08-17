JEFFERSON — A $16,000 community donation funneled through the Law Enforcement Training Team of Southeastern Wisconsin (LETTSEW) K-9 Foundation will cover the costs of adding a new law-enforcement dog to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
The new K-9, Ruben, works with handler Deputy Kyle VandeZande.
The supporting donation, from Wayne and Elizabeth Sormrud, owners of Watertown’s Archie Monuments, and their grandson, Stanley Malik, 10, goes toward the purchase of the dog and training for the handler.
Deputy VandeZande trained through F.M. K-9, the kennel Ruben came from in Berrien Center, Mich. The Sormruds’ donation came at a time when local law enforcement needed a new K-9 officer, as one of its K-9s, Harlow, retired and his handler, Sgt. Jason Behm, earned a promotion.
The new canine-deputy pair went into service in March, but recognition for the donation was postponed at that time due to COVID-19 concerns.
Finally, on Monday, donors and officials were able to meet outside the sheriff’s office in Jefferson for the recognition.
This marks the second time the Sormruds have made a major donation to support the local law enforcement K-9 program.
In 2019, the Archie Monuments family purchased training equipment and a bite suit valued at $1,900.
The LETTSEW K-9 Foundation supports all of the Jefferson County-area law enforcement dogs from Watertown to Whitewater and their handlers, who all train together, plus a Ripon dog that trains with the team.
The Law Enforcement Training Team of Southeastern Wisconsin was organized last September and officially got off the ground in October, with the stated goal of “supporting the paws that enforce the laws.”
The group supports the purchase of the K-9s, their equipment, regular training expenses and medical needs for the law enforcement dogs.
For example, when Gader, a K-9 with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, had to undergo surgery for an intestinal blockage, the total bill came to $8,000, said Paul Essock, president of the foundation.
The University of Wisconsin veterinary program picked up half of this cost, Essock said, while LETTSEW picked up the rest.
LETTSEW has assisted with K-9-related expenses for the local police and sheriff’s departments, which ordinarily would rely on taxpayer dollars and might not otherwise be able to fund a K-9 unit.
The participating departments include: Fort Atkinson Police Department Officer Ben Boeve and K-9 Officer Bolt; Lake Mills Police Department Officer Terry (T.J.) Adams and K-9 Officer Truman; Watertown Police Department Officer Kelsey Servi and K-9 Officer Truus; plus three Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Greg Jansen and K-9 Officer Gader; Scott Gukich and K-9 Officer Balko and, of course, VandeZande and K-9 Officer Ruben.
Decoys Dillon Agnew, Jarett Brandenburg and Jason Hacht also play an important role in the training, Essock said.
Meanwhile, Officer Trevor Hanke and K-9 Officer Rony from Ripon are also beneficiaries of LETTSEW K-9 funds.
“We are happy to support all of our K-9s and have fun with our many different events,” Essock said. “We are closing in on $30,000 worth of fundraising now.”
“Considering the situation with COVID-19 and all of the events that have been canceled, we’re doing really well,” he said.
The organization was able to host a K-9 Fest in July and Bingo is set this month and the next two months at the Real McCoys in Cold Spring.
An upcoming fundraiser to benefit the foundation, a socially distanced sock hop, will take place Oct. 2 at Jansen’s Banquet Hall in Fort Atkinson.
Other fundraisers that have supported the fledgling group include “Brats at the Pig,” a Piggly Wiggly round-up drive, and “Brats at the Bank” at Jefferson County PremierBank locations.
In the spring, the group hopes to host a gala fundraiser.
In the meantime, the K-9 group is scheduled to appear on a float in the Fort Atkinson and Helenville holiday parades.
To join LETTSEW and support the area’s law enforcement dogs, people may contact the group at (920) 540-0088 or by email at lettsewk9@gmail.com or find the group on Facebook.
