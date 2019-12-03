JOHNSON CREEK — Doosan Bobcat Inc. has announced plans to acquire the assets of the BOB-CAT Mowers, and the Steiner and Ryan brands of ground-care equipment from Schiller Grounds Care Inc., which has a manufacturing plant in Johnson Creek.
The transaction is expected to close by Dec. 31, subject to customary closing conditions and approvals.
“As a pillar of our growth strategy, this acquisition will complement our existing business and expand our footprint to additional growing industries,” said Scott Park, president and chief executive officer of Doosan Bobcat Inc., a global leader in the compact equipment industry. “These successful brands bring market leadership and closely align with our vision, which will further diversify our business as we expand the reach of Doosan Bobcat to more customers and markets.”
Under the agreement, Doosan Bobcat will acquire the Johnson Creek manufacturing facility, at 1 Bobcat Lane, and the BOB-CAT Mowers, Steiner and Ryan brands of ground-care equipment,.
The Schiller Grounds Care Inc. employees working at the Johnson Creek location, as well as the distributor and dealer direct field sales and technical support teams, will join the Doosan Bobcat team once the acquisition is finalized.
“We see tremendous opportunity in these brands and the grounds-care industry,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America, which is headquartered in West Fargo, N.D. “We look forward to welcoming these employees to our North America team and are excited about what we will be able to accomplish together.”
The purchase price of the assets of the BOB-CAT Mowers, Steiner and Ryan brands of ground- care equipment from Schiller Grounds Care, Inc. was not disclosed. BDO Capital Advisers LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Schiller Grounds Care Inc.
The acquisition follows two major announcements in November. Doosan Bobcat announced a $26 million modernization and expansion of its Litchfield, Minn., production facility and the opening of its Global Collaboration Center in downtown Minneapolis.
These investments are part of Doosan Bobcat’s long-term, strategic growth initiatives as a global leader in the compact equipment industry, in addition to demonstrating its long-term commitment to employees and communities in which it operates.
Doosan Bobcat is a part of the Doosan Group, which employs 43,000 people in 38 countries worldwide and is based in Seoul, South Korea.
The entity represents brands including Bobcat® compact equipment, Doosan Portable Power products and Geith attachments.
These Doosan companies are industry leaders in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of compact construction equipment, generators, air compressors, lighting systems, light compaction equipment and attachments.
Doosan Bobcat North America, headquartered in West Fargo, N.D., is the U.S. and Canadian subsidiary of Doosan Bobcat Inc.
Schiller Grounds Care Inc. was established in January 2009, as a result of the merger of Schiller-Pfeiffer Inc., manufacturer of Classen, Little Wonder and Mantis brand gardening, landscaping and turf-care equipment, and Commercial Grounds Care Inc., manufacturer of BOB-CAT, Ryan and Steiner brand grounds-care equipment.
Schiller Grounds Care currently operates manufacturing facilities in the U.S. in Johnson Creek and at its corporate headquarters in Southampton, Penn.
The company also operates internationally from its offices in Marly, France.
