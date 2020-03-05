JEFFERSON — A 36-year-old Dousman man is facing multiple charges after a March 1 crash in which his car struck a tree, killing passenger Michelle Eileen McDonald, 54, of Helenville.
At the scene, a breathalyzer test showed that David J. Bautch’s blood-alcohol content was .173 percent — more than twice the legal limit.
Bautch appeared in Jefferson Country Circuit Court for a bond hearing Thursday on count each of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration and misdemeanor bailjumping.
The bailjumping charge stems from a December 2019 OWI charge in Waukesha County in which one of his bond conditions was not to possess or consume any alcohol.
If convicted on the Jefferson County charges, Bautch faces a combined maximum sentence of 50 years and nine months in prison, $210,000 fine and revocation of his driver’s license.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the 9:06 p.m. Sunday crash near W1518 County Highway CI, 614 feet west of Roger Road in the Town of Sullivan. There, they found a blue 1998 Chevrolet Camaro in a ditch with severe damage on the passenger side of the car, according to the criminal complaint.
Three people were standing outside the vehicle, two witnesses and Bautch, who appeared intoxicated, the complaint states. EMS personnel arrived and declared McDonald, who was trapped in the vehicle, dead at the scene.
According to the crash report, Bautch had been driving west on Highway CI when he lost control of the vehicle and it went into a sideways skid. The car then crossed the centerline and headed into the south ditchline, continuing for a time before striking a tree. The Camaro came to rest on the south shoulder of the road.
Bautch received a “suspected minor injury” in the crash and was transported by ambulance to the Aurora Medical Center in Summit for treatment.
MacDonald was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The criminal complaint reports that Bautch initially told deputies that he had drunk six beers that evening. After being taken to Aurora Summit Hospital to be medically cleared, he told authorities that he had had seven cans of Bud Light since 10:30 that morning before going to the Sullivan Saloon in the evening, according to the complaint.
He reportedly said he had been driving with McDonald back to her home, traveling at about 60 mph, and that he didn’t know how he hit a tree, the complaint states.
Surveillance video obtained later by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office showed that Bautch entered the bar with McDonald around 6:34 p.m. There, he had four bottles of beer and three shots before leaving at 8:51 p.m. — 15 minutes before the crash was reported.
During Bautch’s bond hearing Thursday, Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Brookellen Teuber said that the bond should be set at $10,000 because of the substantial penalties Bautch faces and the seriousness of the crime.
But public defender Amber Rumpf, who was representing Bautch only for the bond hearing, argued for a high-value signature bond because, she said, that would be enough to protect the community. She also said Bauch took some responsibility at the scene.
“He has no desire to run away from the issue,” Rumpf said. “I think if someone were likely to flee, it would have been at the scene before there was intervention by police. But that’s not the case; he stuck around.”
Judge William Gruber set a $5,000 cash bond with the non-monetary conditions that he not operate a motor vehicle; not have contact with victims or witnesses; maintain absolute sobriety; not possess or ingest alcohol; have no presence in bars, taverns or liquor stores; and comply with an alcohol-monitoring system.
“You do present a risk to the other motoring public,” Gruber said. “That’s going to be somewhat secondary to the ultimate determination of what an appropriate bond is. You were on a signature bond in Waukesha County and you failed to adhere to it. We see here the scale of consequences, you could say directly or indirectly, are about as bad as they can be. Nothing less than a four-figure number is adequate.”
Bautch is scheduled to appear in court next on Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m.
