The Hoard Historical Museum’s 45th annual Fourth of July Ice Cream Social will take place, albeit with some changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Independence Day event this Saturday will be a curbside pickup of a family-fun packet and dairy products. The event is free to attend and family friendly.
Highlighting historic presidential trivia, the curbside pickup will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine, 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson.
For 2020, the ice cream social has been modified into a low-contact evenin light of the Covid-19 pandemic and concerns regarding social gatherings.
“Museum staff and volunteers have been working to modify our ice cream social into a low-contact experience,” said Merrilee Lee, director of the Hoard Historical Museum. “If you have attended our ice cream socials in the past, this year will look different, but it will still be the same ice cream social at heart.”
She added, “We recognize that even though there are concerns regarding public safety and large-group gatherings, families and individuals are still looking for fun activities to do. Our hope is that this event will provide families of all ages an opportunity to engage together and to enjoy some summer fun!"
Beverly Dahl, Hoard Historical Museum staff member, said that while she and her co-workers regret not being able to host the traditional ice cream social due to the pandemic, they still wanted to follow the event’s tradition of recognizing Independence Day.
“Our family-fun packet will include patriotic puzzles, coloring sheets, and patriotic-themed novelties," Dahl said. "Our hope with the packet is that it will give individuals and families of all ages an opportunity to appreciate our local and national history.”
Also included in the packet will be a no-contact scavenger hunt focused on Fort Atkinson and local historic sites. Participants will have to visit the site to find the answers, all of which are visible from the street or public sidewalk.
“The ice cream social would not be complete without, well, ice cream,” said Lee. “This year, the museum will hand out ice cream sandwiches courtesy of event sponsor PremierBank.”
Lee continued, “The year 2020 will definitely go down as a memorable year in history. We’re glad that we could hold this event again this year to provide some 4th of July fun to the area.”
To attend the event, please take this route from Main Street in Fort Atkinson: Head east onto South Third Street East, turn right onto Merchants Avenue, turn left onto South Fourth Street East and then right onto Foster Street. The 100 block of South Fourth Street East will be closed to through-traffic during the event.
The curbside pickup will be along the west side of Foster Street, directly behind the museum. Staff and volunteers will be there to assist with the curbside pickup, as well as directing traffic. Once visitors have their patriotic-fun packet and ice cream, they can leave the pickup area via Foster Street.
Please note that the museum building is closed on July 4.
The museums’ regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact the museum at (920) 563-7769 or www.hoardmuseum.org.
