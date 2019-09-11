LAKE MILLS — Charges of possession of methamphetamine have been dropped against a Lake Mills man.
Bryce Krull, 24, of Lake Mills, said he was at the wrong place at the wrong time, and that he is now rebuilding his life after having been judged by people in the community, and the press, without all the facts of the case.
“I’d like to comment that I’m very grateful and humble having gone through this experience of being wrongfully accused,” he said. “I’m very disappointed in the community and the press. America was built on the fact that you are innocent until proven guilty.”
Krull acknolwedged, however, that the media was writing off of what they had as facts at the time.
Krull;, Tony Fountain, 24 of Madison; and Jeffery Redington, 46 of Madison were arrested on May 28 at an apartment on Madison’s southwest side.
According to the Wisconsin State Journal, Fountain was the primary target of the investigation. He was charged with three counts of delivering/manufacturing methamphetamines, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, schedule I and II narcotics, schedule IV drugs and non-narcotics and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Redington tentatively was charged with delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Madison police said the raid took place at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at an apartment on the 1000 block of Gilbert Road. The Madison police SWAT team assisted the Dane County Narcotics Task Force in serving the search warrant on Fountain’s residence.
“Methamphetamine and other drugs were among the items seized,” said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The three men were taken to the Dane County Jail.
Krull said he is very saddened that people prejudged the facts. He also said there was a lack of any evidence by the Dane County district attorney's office in the case against him.
“I was in the wrong place at the wrong time. I do realize that,” he said. “People judge before they know the whole story and that was the most difficult thing. I’m going to keep moving forward and keep looking forward."
