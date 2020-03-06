Good Morning,

It's Friday, March 6, 2020 and this is what you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County.

1: A former Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy charged with burglary is having her case moved to Dodge County.

Janelle Gericke's case will now be in Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger's court.

Jefferson County Judges William Gruber and Robert Dehring have recused themselves from the case. It's unclear why, but the state has been granted permission to seal the identities of victims and witnesses in the case.

For more on the move, read here:

2: A Dousman man is facing charges after his passenger was killed in a drunk driving crash.

David J. Bautch's blood-alcohol content was .173, according to the criminal complaint.

Bautch is charged with one count each of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration and misdemeanor bailjumping.

Bautch was driving near Sullivan Sunday night with Michelle McDonald, 54, of Helenville, when the crash occurred. McDonald was declared dead at the scene.

For more on Bautch, read here:

3: An event in Whitewater March 14 will aim to give girls opportunities in STEM fields.

From 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Abbey Donahue, an engineering manager at SHINE Medical Technologies in Janesville, will share her passion for her work with more than 70 girls in grades 6-9, along with parents/mentors, at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

She is the keynote speaker at a daylong gathering called TechSavvy 2020. The event will give girls opportunities to learn about careers in science, technology, engineering and math, also known as STEM.

“I want to open their eyes to possibilities they didn’t even know existed,” Donahue said.

For more on the event, read here:

In Sports,

Jefferson senior Kayla Gehrmann has qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state gymnastics meet on the balance beam.

Gehrmann's coach, Kayla Miller, has been there before but as a player.

Miller qualified when she was on the Jefferson Gymnastics team her junior and senior seasons in 2017 and 2018.

Read about Gehrmann's trip to state here:

And Sports Editor Jalen Knuteson has a message for high school basketball fans in the area — seniors win.

His column shows what the area's seniors did to will their teams into the next round of the WIAA postseason, read it here:

Photo of the Day: Balancing Act