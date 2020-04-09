WHITEWATER — Sunday is Easter, but a hop down the bunny trail to an empty supermarket egg cooler likely will fade enthusiasm for building baskets.
Yet Easter celebrates rebirth ... in this case, of an idea: buying farm-fresh food, including eggs, directly from the farmer.
Looming large on Rick and Margie Hammerl’s 58-acre rural Whitewater farm is a 30-by-120-foot dairy barn that provides full-throated and colorful stimulation: a cacophony of bleating and cackling outmatched only by the community of creatures frolicking inside.
Blissfully unaware of social distancing, feathered folk like chickens, Guinea fowl and ducks lounge and promenade in the aisle, while others roost on stall doors and within egg-laying boxes lining in clusters the full length of the aisle. All have access through an exterior door to free-ranging pastures.
Within stalls are sheep with their spring-born lambs. The larger herd, its members without need for maternity care, gathers outside in the sun. Cows, a few horses and a cat named “Kit Kat” round out the barnyard residents.
Most of the barn’s residents fall into one of two categories, Margie said: “breeding or eating.”
Arriving from Illinois to Wisconsin 27 years ago, the couple purchased the farm and took up sustenance farming. As an at-home mom, Margie said, the idea was to subsidize the family food bill while teaching the couple’s two children the value of healthy food and respect for its origins.
The farm also provides a home base for Rick’s marble and granite countertop fabrication and installation business, MR Marble.
As sustenance farmers, Margie said, the family kept 10 laying hens, 25 meat birds, a few pigs and sheep, occasionally turkeys and one milking cow.
They used about half a beef annually, but because cows, as herding animals, require companionship, Margie said, two steers were raised together. Extra meat was sold by word-of-mouth to friends.
“It was always important to us that the animals have a good quality of life,” Margie said.
Selling eggs began at church when she had extras. As people discovered her product, they too, wanted in.
By 2017, Margie and Rick had become empty-nesters and started re-imagining their farm with new purpose: that of larger-scale food production.
They attended courses about farm management, including New Farmer U, a farming strategies conference offered through the MOSES Midwest organization, and beekeeping classes offered through Blackhawk Technical College. They also attended workshops through Madison Area Technical College, learning about rotational grazing techniques and best practices for good stewardship and land utilization.
“We wanted to learn how to raise animals as humanely and naturally as possible,” Margie said.
She described that process as ongoing as the couple continues to determine what can be sustained in terms of habitat and food production with healthy food and land management practices in mind.
“Also, we are getting older, so we have to consider what we can physically handle,” Margie said.
Today, as a food-production farm, the couple raises 125 laying hens, and there are about 120 meat chickens in production. Margie said she hopes to have meat product available for sale in June.
Counting sheep, Margie said, the farm has 24 breeding ewes, 30 lambs and three rams, all of mixed breed.
The farm also has begun black Angus beef production. Six yearling calves — three bulls and three heifers — call the farm home. The bulls will be eating stock and the heifers might become breeders, Margie said.
The farm has one “well-trained” Angus bull, she pointed out, adding: “We have a no-touching rule.”
Six egg-producing ducks live on the farm. Duck eggs are popular with people who are allergic to chicken eggs, Margie said, and next year, there are plans to add turkeys to the product mix.
A flock of 50 Guinea fowl patrol the grounds, serving as natural insect control, she said.
“You are what you eat, eats. So we put quality food into our animals and we want them to have as quality and healthy of a natural life as they can have while they are with us before they go to the butcher,” Margie said.
Animals are fed non-GMO feeds, although the farm is not considered organic.
“The butchering process is stressful for the animal, so after it’s done, we let the meat relax,” Margie explained. “Most producers flash-freeze their product. We bring it home fresh and let it sit in a refrigerator for three to five days. Meat sold before it ever sees a freezer is more tasty and tender.”
Even though it is Eastertime, the laying hens are not at their peak production.
“Egg production right now is slow. We are seeing between 75 and 80 eggs per day. Chickens don’t lay as much in the winter,” Margie said, adding that some of the farm’s stock is in new hens that haven’t started laying yet.
Longer, warm and sunny days means more egg production, she said. At peak production, typically between April and July, the Hammerl’s flock should produce 100 eggs each day.
It takes between 18 and 22 weeks to raise a chick to laying capacity, Rick said.
In the winter, laying capacity can be increased using artificial lamps for light and heat. But asking the animal to use energy for egg production over those months shortens the animal’s lifespan, Margie said.
Some animals, too, will be lost to predation.
With free-range strategies, she said, birds are raised in the barn during the winter. Young chicks are kept in stalls until they are mature enough to join the flock. New generations watch the old. They learn to lay eggs in boxes and forage outside. They follow mature flock members back into the barn at night.
Chickens free-roam from May to October, she said.
Looking for outlets at which to sell their product, the Hamerls last August became vendors at the Whitewater City Market, held in warm-weather months on Tuesdays near the city’s train depot, across the street from the City of Whitewater Municipal Building, and cold-weather months in the Whitewater public library. They sold meat chickens, eggs and other items described by Margie as “byproducts of the farm,” such as repurposed burlap feedbags, pieces of art granite with etchings, and multiuse granite boards for cutting, pastry, and hot plates.
Last week, the Whitewater City Market began its warm-weather season early, opening at the depot and with venders restricted to selling food products only in accordance with the state’s “Safer at Home” order in place through April 24.
About 10 vendors participated, Margie said.
She opened her booth with 18-dozen eggs for sale and sold all but one.
Other vendors at the market sell eggs, too, and other healthy food products, she said.
Warm-weather market hours are 4 to 7 p.m. The market typically returns to its cold weather location in October.
Future products and plans
When bringing food to market, the Hammerls said, several factors, including new market stresses caused by COVID-19, are coming into play.
“Right now, there is a higher demand for chicks and a higher demand for processing plants,” Margie said, noting that they use one in Rock County.
The farm was supplying eggs and meat to a restaurant in Whitewater before COVID-19 restrictions interrupted demand, Margie said.
The Hammerls said they hope that relationship, and others like it, can resume after pandemic danger has passed.
Meanwhile, the farm is looking to develop relationships with customers and interact with them on an individual basis to provide food products. And not just at Easter, but year-round.
“We would like to be to a point where we can be taking lamb and beef orders this fall,” Margie said.
The Hammerls are owner/members of the Whitewater Grocery Company co-op, also known as “GroCo.” Still in the development stages, the co-op is working toward a goal of 1,000 members with plans to open a community grocery store, Rick said.
When a store becomes operational, the Hammerls hope to supply product.
Those interested in making an appointment to pick up eggs or pre-order meat products, or learn more about the farm, may contact Margie and Rick through email: hammerlmargie@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.