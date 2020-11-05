Fred and Marie Teuscher were married Nov. 5,1960 at the First United Methodist Church, 203 Wisconsin Ave. in Madison.
Together, they have two sons, Jeff (Kellene) Teuscher in Madison, and Scott (Shennah) Teuscher in Cambridge.
Two grandsons (Nate & Cameron) and two granddaughters (Allysa and Abby), and one great grandson (Brayden).
Living in Cambridge area mostly since the early 60’s, short four year residence in Janesville 1984-88, then back to Cambridge. Fred (aka Clipper) owned the Cambridge Barber Shop until 1973, then started at Jones Dairy Farm in Fort, until spending over 20 years at General Motors in Janesville and retired from GM in 2000. Fred still clips hair occasionally in Deerfield just to keep up on the local gossip.
Marie (Wastlick maiden name), was an LPN in the early 60’s, but mostly worked at the Cambridge Dental Office, in the 70’s, Janesville Dental Office, mid 80’s, then bartended and worked at the Piggly Wiggly for a short time. She is now totally retired, except for taking care of Clipper, which is more than full time work!
The two plan on having a small private family dinner celebration, due to Covid concerns.
Congratulations on 60 years of marriage!
