During lunch hour on Wednesday, a delivery man entered the patio door at Brock’s River Walk Tavern and Grill with a few supplies before customers arrived.
On a normal weekday, there would have been people sitting at tables eating. But the doors don’t until 3 p.m. these days, with meals served Fridays through Sundays.
“I would say not back to normal whatsoever,” said Stephanie VonAlven, manager of the downtown Fort Atkinson restaurant. “People are still skeptical about coming in and eating. But there has been good reception from the community for reopening our doors.”
Four weeks ago today, many businesses across Jefferson County and the state opened their doors again after the state Supreme Court halted Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer-at-Home” order on May 14. Businesses didn’t know what it all meant, and Evers warned of “massive confusion” over the change.
But a month later, there has been no surge of people gathering in large crowds at businesses. And getting back to normal is not quite there yet.
When the doors opened in May, some bars around the state were flooded with customers those first few days, but things have calmed down since.
While some counties like Dane remain under guidelines for restaurants, mandating 25-percent capacity in their dining rooms, Jefferson County does not have required restrictions.
Instead, area business owners are taking their own precautions to keep customers safe.
“You will notice 50 percent of our bar stools are gone. We still are really honoring social distancing. There’s hand sanitizer all over the place,” VonAlven said.
For places like Brock’s, warm weather has helped draw people out of the house the past few weeks, with more wanting to dine on the patio.
“More people do ask to eat in the beer garden,” she said.
There has been a steady increase in customers lately, VonAlven said, and a little more nightlife, but no bands. Brock’s also is keeping capacity at about 50 percent, and curbside pickup for food still is going strong.
As people remain cautious about dining out, area restaurants are taking extra precautions to try getting their customers back.
Heron’s Landing in Jefferson has staff wearing masks and gloves, and practicing social distancing.
“We’re doing OK. Friday and Saturday are really picking up. And, obviously, our outdoor seating, we’ve been doing really well there,” said Dan Bryson, head chef and manager at the riverfront restaurant.
He said using a menu with fresh items and making signature cocktails are luring patrons back.
“Having some of those fresh-squeezed drinks with the warm weather, that definitely moved us along, too,” he said.
The outdoor space can hold about 100 people, he said, and that has been helpful as customers look to sit outside during this coronavirus pandemic.
“Business seems to be improving,” said Bryson. “The weather has been good to us.”
While there were concerns about what reopening the economy would look like without specific guidelines in place, there appears to not have been a large rush of people to local businesses.
The concern has been that positive cases of COVID-19 in the state would spike as more people ventured out to shop and dine. While positive cases of COVID-19 have doubled to 21,500 in Wisconsin the last month, those numbers also are a reflection that testing has increased.
Part of the increased testing has been Evers’ plan to use the Wisconsin Army National Guard to open testing sites to all.
While the number of positive cases increased since the economy opened, the overall percentage of positive cases has declined the last two weeks to 2.7 percent.
In Jefferson County, there have been 138 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the last three months. Four people have died.
With all large gatherings like Summerfest, county fairs and sports canceled for now, people still are getting out, but taking precautions.
For Tim Humphrey, owner of Humphrey Floral and Gift in Fort Atkinson, being back to work has been a step in the right direction.
“It has been a wonderful comeback. People want to support their local businesses and they want to keep them here in Fort,” he said. “And want to keep them viable.”
While business is not quite back to normal as weddings and larger gatherings often are being canceled or smaller in size that originally planned, floral purchases have been steady.
Humphrey said he hasn’t run the figures for sales in the last month yet, but this usually is a busy time of year with graduations at area schools. No doubt the virtual commencements will affect orders.
“Last weekend, we had a very lovely wedding to do on the second floor at the UW-Madison Memorial Union,” he said. “That was downsized to their parent’s back yard.”
Humphrey also had an event at the Overture Center in Madison that was canceled.
One business that is not hurting for customers is hair salons. After going without a cut for months, people are lined up to get an appointment.
“We are booked out right now through July 4,” said Betsy Gasper, front desk manager at Crimson Salon in Fort Atkinson.
And once people get on the calendar, she said, there rarely is a cancellation.
While it might not seem like a month has gone by since the reopening of businesses in the state, that could be a sign that things are getting back to normal.
“Time flies when you are having fun,” Humphrey said of being able to have customers come to the store again. “We have so many people still practicing social distancing, and we are very careful when we deliver. I think people are getting a little more comfortable with the situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.