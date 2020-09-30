JEFFERSON — As the United States prepares for a presidential election in the middle of a pandemic, area municipalities are seeing a big uptick in voting-by-mail absentee ballot requests.
In addition, they are preparing for a surge in early voting, officially called “in-person absentee voting,” and taking steps to assure traditional in-person voting goes smoothly on Election Day Nov 3.
Whichever way they prefer to vote, the first thing voters should do is make certain they are registered. If they are not, they will have to provide proof of their identity (a Wisconsin driver’s license or state ID card) and their current address before casting a ballot.
New registration requests sent via the U.S. Postal Service must be submitted to the local city, village or town clerk’s office by Wednesday, Oct. 14, but people can stop in at the clerk’s office to register in person through Friday, Oct. 30.
If a voter is registered, absentee ballot requests done by mail must be submitted to the local clerk’s office by the Thursday before the election, which is Oct. 29.
Local municipal clerks advise that if people want to vote via absentee ballot through the mail, they should get their ballot request in as soon as possible, to allow for up to a week of mail transit either way.
Watertown City Clerk Elissa Friedl said she does not recommend waiting until the deadline, as the mail turnaround time can be substantial. She advised leaving at least a week on either end for mail transit.
“Get them in as early as possible,” Jefferson City Clerk Sarah Copsey agreed.
Voters can request a ballot online by going to www.myvote.wi.gov. Those who aren’t tech-savvy can call or email their municipal clerk and request an absentee ballot application, providing a photo of their state driver’s license or ID for identification.
Fort Atkinson City Clerk Michelle Ebbert advised that people read the instructions for the absentee ballots carefully, filling out all of the highlighted areas and making sure the paperwork is signed by the voter and an official witness in all of the correct places. In addition, make certain the witness’ address is included, as well as that of the voter.
For people who do not wish to mail in their ballot, Fort Atkinson has a dropbox outside the municipal building on Water Street that is checked every morning and over the weekends to make sure it doesn’t get too full.
Meanwhile, the in-person absentee voting period, often referred to as “early voting,” runs from Oct. 20-30. No registration and no early voting will be available after that.
During this period, each municipality sets its own hours. Voters should check the open hours for their specific municipality and make plans accordingly.
Some municipalities are carrying on with their normal hours during this time, while others have extended their hours to increase accessibility.
For example, Town of Koshkonong Clerk Kim Cheney said that the Koshkonong Town Hall will be open six days a week during “early voting” to better accommodate early voters.
Ebbert noted that voters need not make a decision on every position that’s up for election. If they just want to vote for a particular presidential candidate, they do not have to vote for any of the other positions appearing on the ballot.
People can track the progress of their absentee ballot on myvote.wi.gov. If there is a problem with the ballot, the website will show this and the voter should contact his or her municipal clerk to address it lest the vote be thrown out.
All votes are confidential. The ballots are kept inside their exterior envelopes until Election Day.
Once the exterior envelope has been checked to make sure it meets all requirements, the actual ballot is decoupled from the exterior envelope and put in a separate, anonymous pile until the entire stack of ballots can be tabulated together, not associated with the name of the voter.
Absentee ballots up
Area clerks are reporting that the number of absentee ballot requests are up sharply from previous years, even well ahead of the deadline.
Jefferson has seen more absentee ballot requests for the November presidential election than ever before, Copsey said, with around 1,200 by the end of September.
Other area municipalities are witnessing the same trend.
The Town of Koshkonong already has processed some 700 absentee ballot requests, Cheney said. That is more than twice the normal amount, and the town actually has hired a deputy clerk to assist with the process and make sure it can keep up with demand.
Cheney said she also has been putting in more time at the town hall to make sure these requests are handled in a timely manner.
Fort Atkinson had sent out more than 2,200 absentee ballots by the end of September.
“Every morning, we have another 20 applications from absentee voters,” Ebbert said.
Watertown, as the biggest city in the area, has seen even more requests, Friedl said. The city recorded more than 3,400 absentee ballot requests as of the end of September.
Election Day prep
Most municipalities in the Jefferson County area will be continuing its regular Election Day procedures, with extra protections put in place to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Jefferson, however, is taking its accessibility efforts up a step by expanding curbside access.
Curbside voting access already is available by law if people request it. This applies if a person’s age, illness or disability makes the regular Election Day voting process a barrier.
On Nov. 3, Jefferson will open up its curbside voting option to the general public.
“We’re basically offering drive-through voting behind city hall,” Copsey said. “It’s going to be one-stop voting for anyone who’s a registered voter. We’ll have tents up and we expect a regular stream of vehicles to be coming through.”
If a voter is not registered as of Election Day, they’ll still have to go inside Jefferson City Hall. People may also choose to vote inside as they always have.
Pollworker shortage
Municipalities across the United States are experiencing a shortage of pollworkers this year, as those who usually serve in that position tend to skew older and might have health conditions that would cause them to withdraw from close personal contact during this pandemic.
The overall shortage is affecting some area municipalities, but not others.
In Jefferson, Copsey said, a few of the regular pollworkers have bowed out for this election for health reasons, but the city will be able to fill them with other employees on Election Day, and it should go smoothly.
Ebbert said Fort Atkinson has a stalwart group of pollworkers, and more people are calling every day volunteering to assist if needed.
Koshkonong saw a few of its more elderly pollworkers step down during the pandemic, Cheney said.
“We certainly understand if some of our older pollworkers and those with health conditions didn’t feel comfortable being out in a crowd,” the Koshkonong clerk said.
Fortunately, the town has been able to replace those workers with less-vulnerable pollworkers through the county and state, Cheney said.
Watertown, meanwhile, has seen an entire group of older and more vulnerable pollworkers bow out and a younger group step up to serve in their place.
As of the end of September, Watertown still could use a few more people to sign up to become pollworkers, though, that city clerk said.
Stay informed
In a final piece of advice before people vote absentee, early or on Election Day, Cheney noted that people should call their municipal clerks if they are confused about any aspect of the voting process.
“I’ve been getting a lot of calls about mailers that have been sent to people’s homes with confusing information about the election,” Cheney said.
“There was one official mailing sent out from the state, but people are also getting mailers from the different political parties,” she added.
The Koshkonong clerk said that the official state mailer is the only one with which voters need to concern themselves. The bottom of that mailing reads “Wisconsin Elections Commission — This is an Official Mailing from the State of Wisconsin.”
Any other mailers, from any source, should be considered ads and can be tossed out, she said.
“I’ve gotten a lot of calls saying, ‘You sent out this mailer,’” Cheney said. “The town didn’t send anything out. It’s just the state. But we (municipal clerks) welcome calls if there’s any confusion.”
