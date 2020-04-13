Voters finally were learning the results of the April 7 election Monday evening, one day shy of a week after thousands of residents went to the polls despite concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Statewide, Wisconsinites had their say on 95 referendum questions across the 72 counties.
One, on a crime victims constitutional amendment, was approved handily statewide. Jefferson County also had three others, in the Fort Atkinson, Johnson Creek and Cambridge school districts. The first two passed; the Cambridge referendum failed.
Ballots were counted starting at 4 p.m. Monday, one day shy of a week after the spring election took place. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers had decided on April 6 to close in-person voting. The Republican Legislature appealed to the state Supreme Court, which rejected the executive order.
At the same time, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a different appeal that absentee ballots had to be postmarked by April 7 to be counted. Communities could start counting those ballots at 4 p.m. Monday, April 6.
“Basically, it’s just like election night, only they are starting four hours earlier,” Jefferson County Clerk Audrey McGraw said of the process Monday. “They are instructed to accept (absentee ballots) until 4 p.m. and some could be done waiting to send us their results.”
In Fort Atkinson, City Clerk-Treasurer Michelle Ebbert said the city received a total of 2,663 absentee ballots, a number that ordinarily would have surprised her. But social distancing requirements and concern over spreading the coronavirus if voting in person at the polls April 7 changed all that.
“If you would have asked me a month ago, I would have said no way,” Ebbert said of the substantial number of absentee ballots. “However, as the election got closer, obviously that number got higher.”
Still, a total of 121 absentee ballots remain outstanding and will not be counted, she noted.
“Additionally, we had about 27 ballots we had to reject,” Ebbert pointed out. “If a voter did not sign (the ballot), if a witness did not sign or if a witness did not write down their address — those are three boxes that have to be checked with absentee ballots.”
The clerk said she physically will transfer the ballots to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office today (Tuesday).
Her assessment was that Monday’s tabulating process went smoothly.
“Overall, I think it went really well,” Ebbert said, noting there were two registered write-in candidates: one for president and one for municipal judge. “That just requires us to pay extra close attention to make sure that the appropriate candidate receives their vote.”
Election inspectors, she said, examine every single ballot carefully.
“We look at every ballot front and back when we count write-ins,” Ebbert explained. “If any write-in (candidate) that’s not registered — for example, Daffy Duck — we have to pull that ballot aside and record that as a scattering vote.”
The city clerk indicated that the tabulating of votes process can be long and involved.
“Part of the city’s Board of Canvass procedure,” Ebbert said, “is to generate a list of call-in totals (for the county). Because I had three (balloting) machines and five ballot styles, I had 15 sets of results that we had to eventually merge into one final set of numbers for the City of Fort Atkinson.”
In all, she said, the process was “seamless,” but not without its share of stress.
“It’s always a little stressful because you want to see your numbers come out (accurately),” Ebbert reflected. “Our inspectors work really hard to make sure throughout the process that ‘I’s are dotted and ‘T’s are crossed!”
Lastly, she thanked the election inspectors, community members and city employees for their efforts.
“There’s plenty of employees behind the scenes who do a lot of things that are unknown,” Ebbert concluded. “They certainly assist with the process.”
Meanwhile, the results of the referendums follow:
Fort Atkinson
As an April 2016 referendum sunsets, electors in the School District of Fort Atkinson voted in favor of continuing to levy monies for operational expenses, as they have been doing for nine years.
Overall, 2,827 electors voted “yes,” while 2,291 voted “no.”
According to municipalities, the votes were, with “yes” first”: City of Fort Atkinson, 1,965 and 1,263; Town of Koshkonong, 530 and 552; Town of Palmyra, 5 and 1; Town of Oakland, 75 and 102; Town of Jefferson, 71 and 76; Town of Cold Spring, 11 and 18; Town of Sumner, 77 and 110; and Lima in Rock County, 2 and 7.
Specifically, the referendum asked whether they authorize exceeding the state-imposed revenue limit beginning with the 2020-21 school year by no more than $2.25 million each year (on a recurring basis) and $3 million each year (on a non-recurring basis for three years).
The purpose cited is for paying district operating costs “in support of delivering the quality opportunities and services each student needs to achieve his or her academic and personal potential.”
Following successful passage of the School District of Fort Atkinson’s operational referendum, District Administrator Rob Abbott was most grateful.
“We are beyond thankful for the continued support of our community,” Abbott commented. “Given the uncertainty COVID-19 has brought upon us, we do know we have one thing that remains certain: we are stronger together. In our efforts to continue providing critical services for our community, the School District of Fort Atkinson has been a humbled partner and stabilizing force during the COVID-19 pandemic, with plans at the ready for what comes next.”
Passing of this operational referendum, he said, is not something that is taken for granted.
“It is seen as an affirmation from our 1Fort community that there is a desire to continue the level of quality service our public schools provide currently, and well into the future,” Abbott stated. “We will continue to demonstrate that our voter’s financial investment in our students, teachers and staff is well worth it. Together, we will continue to build one Fort for the future.”
Asked whether the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic downturn might have affected the referendum results with more voters casting ballots absentee and perhaps fewer “yes” votes, the superintendent said it’s difficult to speculate.
“I do think we’ll never know how the absentee ballots situation or the (April 7th) election being on again and off again will have impacted the outcome,” Abbott said, adding that the district’s messaging campaign was adequate. “I would like to think we (school officials) had the ability to be in front of people (electors) as much as in the past, and meet one-on-one with groups to talk about the ‘how’s and why’s of the referendum. However, our margin (of victory) might have been greater (in another election year).”
School officials, he said, had been very careful to be respectful of and prioritize district operations during this coronavirus outbreak.
“That involved food service, keeping our staff and community engaged, and prioritizing getting technology into the hands of kids,” Abbott indicated. “We could have focused more (attention) on the referendum than we did in the last few weeks because we knew what our priorities needed to be — and that’s serving our kids and our families.”
School officials, he said, definitely had continued to talk about the operational referendum, and provide information access for district residents up until the spring election.
“But we did not make that (referendum focus) solely what we (district) are about through these past few difficult weeks,” Abbott emphasized.
As a side note, the superintendent said school officials felt they had done a decent job of informing the public about the need for the referendum, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, through their messaging efforts.
“We feel we set up a good website, and put out materials and publications, and our social media campaign was up and running well in advance of the coronavirus,” Abbott said. “And that information and how we communicated with people (the need for the referendum) resonated.”
Moreover, he added, “the district had a very elaborate local engagement (involving) all of the civic groups and at the senior center — all of those more typical ‘meet-and-greets’ and open conversations scheduled for the people. But we weren’t able to get there this time.”
Although the margin of success for the passage of the operational referendum was not as great as it was in 2017, the superintendent surmised that likely many elections’ results will have varied since last time.
“This (April election) is one for the record books,” Abbott concluded. “I’m never sure we’ll be able to compare (them) apples to apples.”
The total of $5.25 million approved in the vote equates to $3.26 per $1,000 of equalized value using this year’s district equalized value. The district has planned in advance for this referendum to manage the overall tax rate impact by prepaying debt.
The tax impact also was something of which the board of education was cognizant as it chose the amount and length of the proposed referendum, as this solution was chosen to maintain stable overall school taxes.
Johnson Creek
Much to the delight of its school board and superintendent, electors in the Johnson Creek School District on April 7 voted in favor of a $15 million comprehensive Early Childhood (EC)-grade 4 addition to the Johnson Creek Middle School/High School.
Proponents of the project have said it will be designed to meet the needs of students today and well into the future.
The vote was a breathtakingly close — 782 “yes” to 754 “no.”
”It’s good. With our history of referendums, it’s always important to connect with the community and that has been tough during the school closure and COVID-19,” Johnson Creek School District Superintendent Mike Garvey said Monday after the result rolled in.
“It was difficult just making the connections, make all the pieces work this time. In previous referendums, we could sit down with individuals and meet with groups to explain the details of the issue. This time, we didn’t have a good idea if we had done enough.”
The building plan calls for the addition of the new elementary school to the current middle and high schools on the west side of Johnson Creek on County Highway B.
The proposal, according to school district officials, was developed as a long-term solution and involves constructing an EC-grade 4 addition to the Johnson Creek Middle School/High School for grades 5-12. All elementary school programs will be relocated from the current Highway 26 location that lies to the east.
“The new school will be designed to accommodate our growing student population, with distinct classroom areas, energy efficiencies and secure entrances,” Garvey said in making a presentation on the proposal in the days before the vote.
The building also will include an additional two-stationed gym for school and community use.
The unique construction design of the domes of the high school and middle school will provide for heightened security and flexibility in instructional methods, all at a much lower cost, Garvey added.
According to information provided by the district, a new, domed structure will cost less in construction costs when compared to a conventional design. The efficiency of the middle and high school domes currently is saving the district more than 30 percent of its per-square-foot energy costs, Garvey said.
The $15 million cost of the project translates to an estimated annual tax increase of 38 cents per $1,000 of fair market property value. For a property valued at $150,000 the costs would be approximately $4.75 per month
“We have a pretty decent plan in place to start construction yet this construction year,” Garvey said. “This summer we could see some earth movers out there.”
He admitted that this referendum, like the last, was a little too close for comfort.
“This was a close one. We didn’t have an idea on how this would go, but we won by 33 votes in 2014 and that was a larger voter turnout,” Garvey said. “Historically, it has been like this. I am happy with the turnout and so is the board.
“We are just finishing the project we started in 2008 and then approved in 2014,” he said. “This (elementary school) is the next phase we promised the community we’d get to someday. Now we are ready to do it.”
The municipality breakdown, with “yes” first, was: Village of Johnson Creek, 522 and 383; Town of Farmington, 130 and 210; Town of Aztalan, 22 and 20; Town of Concord, 49 and 80; Town of Milford, 22 and 10; Town of Watertown, 37 and 51.
Cambridge
In a two-part referendum, the Cambridge School District taxpayers rejected spending $9.9 million to construct a performing arts center at Cambridge High School, and $150,000 annually to operate it.
The first question would cost taxpayers about $76 per $100,000 of equalized property value for 21 years. The second annually would cost taxpayers about $2.14 per $100,000 equalized value in perpetuity.
At presstime,the number of votes in the Dane County portion of Cambridge was not known. However, it did not pass in Jefferson County, with “no” ballots outnumbering “yes” votes three to one.
Proposed were a stage, lobby, control and light room, piano closet, restrooms, dressing rooms, storage space and a scene dock.
Some features, including an orchestra pit and a full fly, were eliminated when a task force in November scaled back, from $14 million to $9.9 million, the cost of the first referendum question.
Statewide
Wisconsin voters have approved amending the state constitution to guarantee crime victims more rights. The measure passed easily in results reported Monday from last week’s election.
In Jefferson County, voters showed support of the measure, with 17,033 voting “yes” and 5,476 saying “no.”
The Wisconsin Constitution and state law already lay out a host of victim rights. The amendment largely duplicates that existing language but goes further in several areas.
Victims now will have the right to seal information or records that could be used to locate them, and the right to be heard at plea and parole hearings. They will be allowed to opt out of participating in depositions conducted by defense attorneys or opposing attorneys in civil matters. That provision will make it harder for criminal defendants to sue them.
Wisconsin constitutional amendments must pass two consecutive legislative sessions and a statewide referendum before they can be added to the document. The Legislature passed the victim rights amendment in November 2017 and November 2019. The election results mean it’s now part of the constitution.
Several states including California, Illinois, Ohio, Florida, North Dakota and South Dakota, have adopted similar amendments, causing some law enforcement agencies to limit public information about crimes. The American Civil Liberties Union opposes the amendments, saying they favor victims at the expense of the accused, who are supposed to be innocent until proven guilty.
Supporters have dubbed the amendments “Marsy’s Law” for California college student Marsalee Nicholas, who was killed by an ex-boyfriend in 1983.
Her brother, Henry Nicholas, has bankrolled efforts to put the amendments in place across the country.
