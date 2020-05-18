WHITEWATER — We all need a vacation right about now.
One with an ocean view and no talk of COVID-19.
A trip where phrases like “social distancing” have yet to arrive and friends are not blipping out on Zoom.
With all this stress from the coronavirus pandemic, there seems like only one place people can go — back to college.
Simply going back to college and talking about beer seems like a
vacation these days.
And the bonus is this Corona comes with a lime.
With just about everywhere in the world partly closed or slowly welcoming customers once again, there is no place to vacation right now. Well, except one place.
The brilliant minds of those at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater are offering a free online class called “Beer Matters, the Sampler” that allows people to learn about liquid gold and even enjoy a virtual happy hour.
The popular class that usually takes “students” age 21 and over on a beer journey through time is now in sample size to promote the full class that will come this fall as part of the Continuing Education Program for everyone.
Nine years ago, Karl Brown, assistant professor of history at UW-Whitewater, began teaching a beer class that drew as many as 300 people per semester, with happy hours set up at various brewery tasting rooms throughout the course.
And with people not having much to do, taking a break from all the virus talk could be a nice change and perfect timing for this class.
“That’s part of our cunning scheme: People with more time on their hands than usually. And that’s why ‘contining’ is there,” Brown said, referring to the Continuing Education Program.
The class will focus on one topic for this sampler: Prohibition.
It’s time when America had completed a war and a large pandemic swept across the world. And then the government took away everyone’s beer. Fun times.
Brown, a former professional brewmaster in the U.S. and Europe, will focus on the lead up to Prohibition. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the start of that dry time, when alcohol became illegal.
“I think people had this fascination with the Temperance Union busting up bars,” Brown said of the group, often seen smashing open kegs in images of those years.
They were kind of like the first lobbying group in the United States.
“Kind of like the NRA today,” he said. “They don’t care unless a politician is dry. Then they will support them.”
Coming out of World War I, there was an anti-German sentiment in America, Brown said. And that led into Prohibition.
“Big breweries get saddled with targets for this anti-German sentiment,” he said. “By the time the war ends, breweries are already on the defensive.”
And after trying to ban alcohol for years, there was a perfect storm brewing to do so in America.
“Well, it’s complex,” Brown said. “But because of all the factors, (they are) setting Americans on the moral path to righteousness. All of a sudden, you can’t drink.”
With the normal beer class, the happy hours at breweries allowed students to hear brewers talk about today’s challenges.
There also were plenty of UW-Whitewater alumni who would show up, including those who started MobCraft Brewery of Milwaukee.
“It will be hard to transition that online, but a virtual happy hour can commence face-to-face,” Brown said.
The happy hours, he said, always lead to some pretty good conversations.
“Normally, we would do that three or four times in the class, and those are always fun,” he said.
This course begins May 20 with a virtual meet up on June 3. Anyone 21 and older can sign up for free.
The sampler also will look at the major players in Prohibition and issues that followed, offering reasons why that time remains relevant today.
Participants also will have the opportunity to discuss their favorite craft beers, share brewing stories and get to know each other in the online classroom.
Registration is required, but the class is free. Beer pairings are suggested each week.
The overall main course goes back to the start of beer and looks at everything from large corporations to the state’s state history, starting in the fall through Oktoberfest.
“You know how nowadays craft beer has local identity? Wisconsin was drinking their Schlitz, Blatz with that same local identity,” he said.
Prohibition, however, was not caused by any one thing, he said.
While the Spanish Flu pandemic is not often talked about historically, that is one of many things happening in America leading up to Prohibition.
Brown said at the start the Prohibition, the Federal Bureau of Investigation was created and policing of civilians increased. Throughout the decade of the 1920s and beyond, alcohol was illegal until 1933.
“Then you get the Great Depression. FDR repeals Prohibition within 48 hours (of taking office), pump-priming the economy,”Brown said. “The first and most important thing he did was get rid of Prohibition.”
Register for the class online at http://www.uww.edu/ce/beer-matters. Contact Kari Borne at bornek@uww.edu with questions.
