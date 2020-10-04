PALMYRA — A huge blaze destroyed several buildings at Cold Spring Egg Farm B between Whitewater and Palmyra early Saturday morning.
While information released through the Palmyra Public Safety office did not name the facility, it listed its location as being in the West 2000 block of State Highway 59.
Cold Spring Egg Farm B is located at W2410 State Highway 59 in the Town of Palmyra. The facility was closed to the public on Sunday, but a strong smell of smoke was detectable in the air.
In addition, debris from the fire was continuing to smolder and smoke.
Milwaukee media had reported that the fire was at the S&R Egg Farm. Based at N9416 Tamarack Road, Whitewater, S&R became the parent company of Cold Spring Egg Farm when it purchased it from Michael's Foods in 1993. However, the Cold Spring name was retained.
Upon being reported at about 4 a.m. Saturday, the blaze quickly was upgraded to a five-alarm, requiring more assistance from outside help due to the large size of the fire.
The Palmyra Fire and Rescue Department was assisted in extinguishing the blaze by crews from Jefferson, Waukesha, Rock, Dane, Dodge, Washington and Walworth counties. Among them was the Whitewater Fire Department.
According to Palmyra Public Safety, the crews battled the fire for several hours, from approximately 4 to 10:30 a.m.
The buildings affected are a "complete loss," according to Palmyra Public Safety, which said there were no reports of injuries to citizens or firefighters.
“Fire crews successfully protected all buildings housing animals and no animals were injured,” it added, referring specifically to laying hens.
The burned building was reported to have been used to house equipment and supplies. According to the Whitewater Fire Department, the fire was in adjoining buildings housing tools, grain and fertilizer.
Palmyra fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire with assistance from the State Fire Marshal's office.
More information on the fire was expected to be released either later on Sunday or Monday.
