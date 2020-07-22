The U.S. Census Bureau is sending reminder postcards this week to an estimated 34.3 million households that have not yet responded to the decennial headcount.
This will be the final mailing before census takers begin visiting nonresponding households in mid-August.
According to the online map that tracks the nation’s participation in the census, more than 92 million households — 62.3 percent — already have responded online, by phone or by mail.
In Wisconsin, 69.1 percent of households have responded to the headcount. Jefferson County is ahead of the state and national averages, with 75.6 percent of households responding, 62.9 percent of them via the internet.
City response rates include: Fort Atkinson, 76.8 percent; Jefferson, 76.5 percent; Waterloo, 75.4 percent; Watertown, 76.1 percent; Whitewater, 57 percent.
Village response rates are: Cambridge, 74.3 percent; Johnson Creek, 81.9 percent; Palmyra, 66.1 percent; Sullivan, 63.6 percent.
Town response rates as of July 20 total: Aztalan, 77.7 percent; Concord, 79.7 percent; Cold Spring, 79.7 percent; Farmington, 79.3 percent; Hebron, 75.7 percent; Ixonia, 82.2 percent; Jefferson, 79.7 percent; Koshkonong, 76.9 percent; Lake Mills, 77.2 percent; Milford, 81 percent; Oakland, 73.8 percent; Palmyra, 61.5 percent; Sullivan, 75.6 percent; Sumner, 58.1 percent; Waterloo, 80.5 percent; Watertown, 78.6 percent.
Neighboring counties’ response rates are: Dane, 74.9 percent; Dodge, 75.1 percent; Rock, 73.8 percent; Walworth, 60.5 percent; Waukesha, 81.7 percent.
In the 5th Congressional District that includes a large portion of Jefferson County, 78.7 percent of households have responded to the survey.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the nationwide start of census-taker visits from mid-May to mid-August, giving the Census Bureau the opportunity to send one more reminder to households encouraging them to respond on their own.
A select number of areas will be part of the soft launch of the census taker visits as early as mid- and late July. The postcard is one reminder in a series of reminders that the Census Bureau has mailed nonresponding households since mid-March urging them to respond.
The Census Bureau strongly encourages the public to respond online at 2020census.gov. Households can respond online or by phone in English or 12 other languages. They also can respond by mail using the paper questionnaire that was mailed in April to most nonresponding addresses.
Households can continue to respond on their own until these visits conclude on Oct. 31.
Households that already have responded may disregard the reminder postcard if they receive it. A small number of households that already responded will receive a census taker visit as part of 2020 Census quality checks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.