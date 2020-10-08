They might be wearing facemasks and staying socially distanced, but the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce staffers are working hard to support the business community.
So said chamber Executive Director Carrie Chisholm during the organization’s Virtual Fall Open House late Thursday afternoon.
Chisholm spoke to members via Zoom from eTree Business Services at 229 S. Main St. in downtown Fort Atkinson. It also is the home of Arboretum CoWorking, where one can rent a desk, a room or any of the other amenities have available for business needs.
“We haven’t seen one another in a while, but we want you to know we’re still working on your behalf, and we’re still committed to our mission of promoting and maintaining a strong business community,” she said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. “Events have been canceled, true, but inquiries about our businesses have increased.
“We have become the living phonebook for Fort Atkinson,” she continued. “Our COVID Resource webpage is updated weekly with information you need to keep your business running during this most unusual time. We wrote 65 letters of support for members seeking state funding earlier this summer, and we hand-delivered loan forms when members didn’t have access to printers or couldn’t leave their work sites.”
She said the chamber has kept in close touch with the city, county, local health partners and schools to help report important announcements like COVID testing sites, drive-through job fairs, and free lunch programs.
“Our rescheduled golf outing was a big success, our farmers market is still taking place every Saturday under modified circumstances, and to celebrate the harvest, we’ve planned a Not-So-Fast-Wear-Your-Mask 3k on Halloween. There’s no timer, so you can go as fast or as slow as you want, but sign up because you’re going to want one of the 2020 commemorative T-shirts. We expect them to become collector’s items.”
Plans also are are under way for the 25th annual Lighted Holiday Parade, she said, adding that new members continue to join the chamber and it is trying to fit in some networking and community celebration with events like this first-ever Virtual Fall Open House.
“Like you, our chamber has taken some financial hits,” Chisholm informed members. “We are working with reduced staff. We didn’t qualify for PPP grants, but we did receive a Fort Atkinson Community Foundation grant, and that helped replace some of the income from canceled fundraisers. We’re about to send out a membership survey, and we hope you’ll take the time to tell us honestly what you need from your chamber now, and in the next several months. We realize our community may not look quite the same on the other side of COVID, so we want to plan and prepare now, for what that future might look like.”
She noted that the chamber manages 74 programs on members’ behalf.
“We’d drop them all if we could find one that was most essential in preserving our member businesses and organizations, and the jobs and services you provide,” she said, encouraging members to watch for that survey and take a few minutes to provide input.
“For 130 years, your chamber has been here to shine a light on all you do for our residents and visitors,” Chisholm said. “We look forward to partnering with you in our mutual goal to make Fort Atkinson a place where people love where they live. Thank you for all you do.”
She also acknowledged the work of the chamber’s board of directors this year.
“They’ve had to make some tough decisions, and their leadership has been invaluable,” she said. “If you haven’t yet met this dynamic group, please take time to familiarize yourself with them now.”
