JEFFERSON — Jefferson County Christmas Neighbors is marking its 68th year with changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the Adopt-a-Family program will remain the same, the toy distribution at Jefferson County Fair Park Activity Center will adapt to coronavirus guidelines.
Instead of applicants picking out their children’s gifts, Christmas Neighbors will be giving a $40 gift certificate for each child, a blanket for the family, a roll of wrapping paper and a box of food for a family Christmas dinner.
Each family will be assigned a time where they can safely pick up their items.
Applications will be taken by phone, beginning Nov.2 through Dec. 7. Please call (920) 674-4499.
Due to the these changes, Christmas Neighbors organizers anticipate there will be more families applying for the Adopt-a-Family Program. Therefore, it will need more sponsors. Call (920) 674-4499 for information about adopting a family.
Because of the changes, Christmas Neighbors is accepting only monetary donations this year. Please send those to P.O. Box 177, Jefferson, WI, 53549 or donate via Pay Pal at www.christmasneighbors.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.