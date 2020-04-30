A church is its people, not the building in which they worship.
And nobody knows that better than members of Church on the Rock.
The Fort Atkinson congregation held services in a barn for nearly eight years before relocating to the former Smith Motors car dealership. Three weeks ago on Easter, they moved once again ... outside to the parking lot.
“Whoever thought we could offer a drive-in church service in Fort Atkinson? We never did,” said Joel Oman of the northside church’s Elder Board.
But the coronavirus pandemic changed life as we knew it and the governor’s Safer-at-Home order closed large gathering places, including churches.
“It was not our purpose to challenge the authorities, but find an alternative way to conduct our services,” Oman said of the church’s decision to go “drive-in.”
After doing some research, they located a source for a “local” FM transmitter designed specifically for churches. There were only 10 transmitters left in stock, so the congregation immediately ordered one on March 27. It was due to arrive between April 10 and May 10.
“The sooner the better, as far as we were concerned,” Oman said. “As word spread, our people began to pray that it would be sooner rather than later. Some communication was continued through our website, but it was not the same as meeting together.”
Ironically, the unit was being shipped from China, where the coronavirus outbreak began.
“It seemed like forever for the shipment to make its way halfway around the world, but lo and behold, the package arrived late in the day on April 9th,” Oman recalled. “It took some installation snafus to become operational, but we were able to resume our services on Easter Sunday, April 12th. We thank our Lord for his faithfulness in making this happen.”
A skeleton crew, handful of musicians and the Rev. Bill Bartz provide the music and message from inside the building. They are broadcast via the church’s normal audio signal through the transmitter.
“Folks can sit in their cars outside the building and listen,” Oman said. “Nobody can hear us if we say ‘amen’ to the service, so we just honk our horns!”
He explained that the low-frequency transmitter does not conflict with any major radio stations, and only is expected to broadcast about a mile in diameter. However, last Saturday’s clouds might have helped extend that, as the service could be heard as far away as Jefferson, Hebron, Whitewater and, to the west, County Highway G.
“Several people have driven by and seen our cars and the FM 87.9 poster on our windows and decided to listen in,” Oman said. “We have heard from some local residents that live a short distance from the church, and they were able to pick up the service. One person heard the gospel and decided to accept Christ as their savior as a result. Praise the Lord!”
Whether they are worshipping inside the sanctuary or outside in the parking lot, the congregation was pleased their search for a home led them to 1401 N. High St. It began seven-and-a-half years ago when Pastor Bartz, former pastor at Faith Community Church in Fort Atkinson, retired after many years serving Monona Oaks Church in Madison.
“He still lived in Fort Atkinson and decided he wasn’t quite ready to stop being a minister,” said Oman. “It wasn’t long before an opportunity arose to start having services in a barn. Thus, the initial name for our church — Church in the Barn.
“The Lord provided for chairs, sound equipment and heat in order to begin having services,” he added. “We began meeting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, not the usual church time. It seemed to fill a need for people that had physical or work schedule problems. We also did not want to conflict with other local churches and have people leave where they had roots.”
As more and more people found out about Church in the Barn, attendance grew.
“A couple-dozen at first, and then we have grown to well over 100 who attend,” Oman said. “We have even had up to 200 or more a couple of times. Our goal is to provide messages that touch peoples’ lives and proclaim the Gospel presented in the Bible.”
In the beginning, they held baptism services in the pond on the old farm property. Eventually, the geese moved in, so the congregation secured a stock tank and held baptisms in that.
“Our goal was not to provide a service that was highly structured, but just a low-key atmosphere where people could come without having to get dressed up, and where people new to ‘church’ would feel comfortable. We simply have music and a message, often followed by a time of fellowship,” Oman said.
Eventually, the farm’s owner put the barn up for sale and the congregation had to look for a new venue. At first, it seemed like nothing suitable was available, but after several months, they became aware of the vacant Smith Motors property.
“It was too expensive for us to buy by ourselves, but it was available for lease, sharing the building with other tenants,” Oman said. “Thus the new name for our church — Church on the Rock, as we are now located on the Rock River.”
Building owner Eli Cloute remodeled what used to be the car showroom into a sanctuary/gathering space, with a kitchenette/Sunday school room, office and restrooms. Members lent a hand by installing cabinets and audio-visual equipment, and “spending countless hours trying to get the space suitable for our needs,” Oman said.
“We have been meeting there since last Christmas,” Oman said. “We’d finally settled into a new routine, and wham, COVID-19 hit. Again, we were not able to meet.”
Well, inside, at least. But there’s plenty of parking nearby, so all that’s needed is a car with a radio tuned to 87.9 FM.
Oman said that people seeking a place to worship are invited to stop by and listen.
“Our messages are focused on the history presented in scripture — from the promise of God to Adam and Eve, to the covenants with Abraham, the nation of Israel, the life of Jesus on earth, the Church Age, and to a future that is to come during the tribulation, the millennium and into eternity,” Oman said.
“We would love to have you stop by and worship with our church family,” he added.
Persons with questions may call Pastor Bartz at (920) 220-1918 or Oman at (920) 285-4692. People also may contact Oman at patriciaoman094@gmail.com.
