The spring citywide rummage sales are back.
The Daily Union has rescheduled its citywide rummage sales that were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The first one will take place in Fort Atkinson June 19-21. The deadline to sign up is June 12.
Jefferson's rummage will will be held June 26-28, with the sign-up deadline June 19.
Watch for sign-up information on www.dailyunion.com.
Participants will receive a free rummage sale kit that includes signs, price stickers and sale tips. They will be able to be picked up at the Daily Union office, located at 101 Grant St. across from the police department.
