The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson on Friday unveiled the clay model of “Puppy Serenade,” a sculpture that will complete a rest stop for both dogs and humans visiting Rock River Park.
Local sculptor Mark Dziewior is creating the bronze statue in honor of the three founding members of the Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson (KCFA): Patty Beran, Marleen LaPlant and Rita Hasel, and their dogs.
When dedicated next spring, the sculpture will be the finishing touch for the tri-purpose human/canine/bottle-filling fountain and bench located where the park road turns left toward the clubhouse and a path turns right toward the disc golf area.
About 40 masked attendees “pawsed to celebrate” the artist, donors, city crews and contractors who played a part in the community service project.
Mabel Schumacher, KCFA treasurer and project coordinator, introduced Beran, LaPlant and Hasel, who nearly three decades ago got together to train their dogs, Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever “Cody,” Dalmatian “Dottee” and Scottish Terrier “Scarlett,” respectively.
“In 1991, these three women, sharing a love of dogs and a desire to be of service to the community, gave rise to the Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson in the least likely of places,” Schumacher said. “The three, along with their dogs, met every week during that summer and fall in a downtown parking lot to work their dogs in preparation for showing.
“The women found they appreciated the support they received from each other and the benefit of sharing their enthusiasm about dogs,” she added. “As a result, they formed the KCFA in 1992.”
Schumacher noted that in the ensuing months, other dog lovers joined, and the group subsequently moved to larger and varied quarters, including a member’s garage, the municipal building, Norland Corp. manufacturing space and the Hebron Community Center.
Today, the training site is the former Thomas Industries building at 701 Oak St.
“These founding members to this day have retained their commitment to ‘all things dogs,’” Schumacher said. “They have all been involved in breeding, training, conformation and performance activities, and therapy dog work.”
The KFCA treasurer noted that Beran, on her Facebook page, described her duties related to dogs as “chef, personal trainer, driver, therapist, stylist and midwife.”
“I think that all three founders would agree that this description appropriately fits them all,” Schumacher said.
She also introduced Dziewior, who shared what happens next in the sculpture’s creative process.
“This is just the clay,” he said, referring to the “Puppy Serenade” model. “There are several processes to go from conception to just the finished bronzes.”
He said the process of bronze can take up to six months, although he expects this to take four.
“I’ve got some cleaning up to do for the pieces, making sure they are ready for the mold-making process, and then ... I will pour wax in the mold just like a hollow chocolate bunny,” the artist explained. “Then I send that off to the foundry. They’ll cast it for me and I will put it all together, put the coloring on it and then install the bronze permanently onto the pedestal.”
He noted that it will be while working on the coloring and patina that Dalmatian “Dottee” will get her spots.
Schumacher also recognized KCFA members in attendance; Brooke Franseen, new Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department director; retired Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Director Scott Lastusky; and retired assistant city engineer Rudy Bushcott.
“We acknowledge Scott not only for his involvement in this project, but for his consistent involvement in the many projects undertaken by the Kennel Club,” Schumacher said. “He became accustomed to my frequent project-related phone calls, to the extent that I described myself as his daily dose of ‘Vitamin M.’”
She also noted that Bushcott was involved in all of the club’s projects.
“Fortunately, he recognized my shortfall with being able to visualize projects and was quick to provide me with impromptu sketches to help me understand the plans,” she said.
This $19,000-plus project was supported by an $8,050 grant from the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation. On Friday, foundation representative Sue Johnson presented the Kennel Club with the check.
“We would not be here today without the support of the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation,” Schumacher said. “We are grateful for the grant we received in the amount of $8,050. Sue is here today to formalize the presentation of the check … and we must admit, we are thrilled!”
The project coordinator also recognized all who worked on the physical project itself.
“This project is comprised of many carefully crafted details coming together to form a sort of functional community art,” Schumacher said.
“I have to admit that it is a joy to watch true craftsmen working together to complete a goal. There’s an easy give-and-take, good-natured humor, everyone doing their parts, learning from and supporting each other,” she added.
Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department employees J.J. Yanke, Robbie Allard, Josh Bennett, Rob Stine and Josh Crandall prepared the site; framed, poured and finished the concrete; assembled and painted the ‘doghouse’ (that covers the water meter); completed the asphalt work; “and had the unenviable task of helping me to visualize the placement of all the project pieces,” Schumacher said.
Fort Atkinson Public Works Department employee Dennis Tessman worked with pouring the concrete pad.
Bob Muench of Stonecraft Masonry designed and crafted the pedestal and bench.
Mark Engelke, Chris Engelke and Mike Paitel of Mark the Plumber LLC installed and hooked up the water to the meter and fountain.
Mark Warren of American Awards & Promotions created the dedication plaque that is affixed to the pedestal listing the names of the founders and their dogs.
Other contractors included Dodge Concrete; Hausz Brothers Inc., Dustin Behlke, project manager; and LaGrange Asphalt Plant, Tyler Winter, project manager.
Taking the microphone, Lastusky noted that the city has no leash ordinance, per se, although it requires owners to have their dogs under restraint.
“We have one of the most liberal dog policies when it comes to parks in the City of Fort Atkinson,” the retired parks chief noted. “If you have your dog under control, it is considered legal in all the parks of Fort Atkinson. So even if we don’t have a true designated dog park, really, all of our parks are open to dogs.”
He continued: “The need to have them under control — chasing after balls and toys — comes down to you, Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson. … Your skills in teaching people how to get their dogs under control to better enjoy their time here is impressive, so thank you.”
Lastusky also noted that this marks the third project in which the city has worked with the KCFA, and “we’re very proud to work with you on all of these.”
He lauded those who physically worked on the project, from Mark the Plumber, who he said found a creative way to get the plumbing to the site, and Muench, who did “impressive” masonry, to the parks crew, who actually dug in the water line from Montclair Avenue to provide water to the clubhouse, allowing this project to happen this year, and the park staffers … who “did great preplanning to make sure it’s done correctly.
“For all the projects we’ve done on the bike trail, the Wheels Park and others, they literally look brand new 10 years later,” Lastusky said. “This will be the same. This will be here for many decades for the people to enjoy.”
He said that this marks the second project in which the city has worked with Dziewior.
“Artists are very creative and oftentimes have no rules. The Parks Department absolutely must have rules … Mark is one of the few artists I’ve worked with who thinks about it ahead of time, has an answer for us immediately, sticks to it in the end and still can be a creative artist in the process,” Lastusky said. “Mark, you are always great to work with.”
Finally, he thanked Schumacher and all the donors.
“Mabel is a fantastic individual who has great ideas to make Fort Atkinson a better place,” Lastusky said. “Certainly, it was planned for the dogs and to recognize the founders of the Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson, but in turn, every one of the users of this park, from the disc golf players to the people who walk in his park, will be able to utilize a bottle filler, a drinking fountain and not only the dog drinking fountain, but a place to rest, a beautiful spot.”
He pointed out the the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce’s Project LEAD has enhanced the rest stop with a post providing doggie bags to keep the park clean, along with signage sharing tips on dog behavior.
“These are the type of things that make this simply spectactular,” Lastusky concluded.
Also offering comments were Beran and Hasel.
“This is quite an honor, and the sculpture is quite a statement to the growth and strength of a club that started out with just three dog fanciers in the fire department parking lot with a coffee can for donations. We all simply had a common interest in dog fancy,” Beran said.
“At that point, I don’t think we had any idea of what those donations would get us, but it was these three puppies that ignited our interest and allowed us to share training theories, training space and our successes,” she continued. “Eventually, we invited the community to join us and having well-behaved dogs and possibly even dabbling in competitive events.”
She said the Kennel Club has hosted training and health seminars with respected clinicians, hosted fun matches and become a resource for reputable breeder referrals, in addition to therapy dog visits and “for some dogs with listening ears,” participating in READ programs at the local libraries.
“In 25 years, we’ve all grown and done very well in our individual endeavors, and this beautiful sculpture is a testament to the support from the community of Fort Atkinson,” Beran concluded. “Thank you.”
Hasel echoed that sentiment, noting that “this is quite an honor.
“I think I can speak for Marleen and Patty when I say that we are blessed to have a passion in our lives, and that’s dogs, and even more blessed that we were able to pursue this passion to the extent that we have,” she said, adding with a laugh that they started this group for their own satisfaction.
“We may have started the club, but we have to give a lot of credit to all the people who have continued holding it together even through the rough times and made it last and continue to grow … even through this COVID crisis that we’re dealing with,” Hasel said. “It looks like the club is going to survive and get back to training.”
Hasel thanked all who have worked with the club, in particular, Schumacher.
“Mabel Schumacher, when she takes the bull by he horns, stand back, because it’s going to be something great and it’s going to be well done,” she said. “And we want to thank her. I can only say that this tribute to us is beautiful, its heartwarming and it’s humbling, and thank you to everyone.”
Meanwhile, contributions toward “Puppy Serenade” still are being accepted. To make a tax-deductible donation, please send a check, payable to KCFA, to: Mabel Schumacher, KCFA Treasurer, 848 Messmer St., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
Indicate that the donation is for “Puppy Serenade,” and include your address so an acknowledgement and receipt can be sent.
The Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson is an all-volunteer 501©(3) nonprofit. Visit www.kcfadogs.org and the club’s Facebook page for more information.
