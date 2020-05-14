JEFFERSON — Jefferson County is advising caution after the state Supreme Court overturned the “Safer-at-Home” order extension shuttering many businesses through May 26 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday evening, Wisconsin’s highest court determined that Emergency Order #28 is subject to administrative rulemaking, and is “unenforceable” because it was not established in rule, but, rather, was created via order.
The ruling took effect immediately, and a handful of area businesses did open their doors that evening.
However, Jefferson County’s health officer on Thursday strongly requested that residents and businesses follow health guidelines.
“Jefferson County Health Department places great importance on the health and safety of the public,” said Gail Scott, Jefferson County Health Department director and health officer. “We have already seen essential businesses take extraordinary steps to continue to provide service while keeping their employees and members of the public safe. This needs to continue.”
She noted that, in light of the Supreme Court ruling, many businesses that have been closed since mid-March will choose to open their doors soon, and many others will decide to expand their operations.
“Businesses need to do so responsibly,” Scott advised. “All Jefferson County businesses should continue to follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines for social distancing, cleaning and disinfecting whenever possible. They should also consider the guidelines provided by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation at https://wedc.org/ and consult with their respective trade or business organizations to identify industry best practices to safely welcome back employees and customers.”
Scott said that businesses might want to check with their legal counsel to see how to open safely during a pandemic while also considering legal implications of cases that might be related to their business operations.
ThriveED, Jefferson and Dodge County Economic Development Consortium, will be holding two peer-to-peer virtual meetings to assist businesses on how to open safely, she announced. It will continue to assist businesses by providing information on state and federal funding and programing available to help businesses recover from the effects of COVID-19.
Scott said ThriveED has many COVID-19 resources on its website at https://www.thriveed.org/.
It also is offering Back to Business, a new community business program from ThriveED and the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater that assists small businesses in Jefferson and Dodge counties as they look for ways to stay afloat during these turbulent times.
“The Jefferson County Health Department will continue to collaborate with ThriveED and the business community to allow for the safest operations of businesses while the virus is still a threat to the health of our residents,” Scott said.
She emphasized that Jefferson County will continue to operate safely.
“The Health Department will continue the strong partnership with the Department of Health Services and Fort HealthCare in the response to this pandemic and monitor trends, testing capabilities, and needs should there be a surge in cases and need for patient care,” said Scott. “The need for personal protective equipment for all emergency responders and medical providers has been an issue during this pandemic and will continue to be monitored and resources provided as available.”
She continued: “Jefferson County Health Department will continue to have an active and aggressive response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Health Department, along with Emergency Management, emergency responders and other municipal departments, continue to work together to keep residents as safe as possible while assisting our community to recover and continue to remain safe from the effects of COVID-19.”
In order to protect the health of the community, the Jefferson County Health Department will continue with:
• Providing active surveillance in the community and look for trends including location of cases and demographics including occupations of those affected.
• Tracking active cases of COVID-19 in a timely manner.
• Increasing the number of contact tracers to mitigate disease spread.
• Working closely with local hospitals, neighboring counties and the state to ensure continued adequate testing capacity.
• Being a resource to the community.
“Even though the court ruled in this way, the Jefferson County Health Department strongly encourages all Jefferson County residents to voluntarily comply with the key components of the ‘Safer-at-Home’ order,” Scott said. “Guidance on large gatherings will be coming out soon. For now, it is still recommended to continue to limit numbers of people gathering to limit spread of the virus.”
These include:
• Maintain at least 6 feet between yourself and others.
• Do not congregate in groups larger than 10 people without physical distancing between groups.
• Wash your hands frequently.
• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
“If you are considered high risk due to age or health condition, continue to remain safer at home and take precautions — only going out for essential reasons and working from home as much as possible,” Scott said.
She noted that there are many things that businesses and organizations should be doing to prepare for a safe reopening, including:
• Develop flexible sick leave policies that encourage staying home when ill.
• Set aggressive infection control policies (handwashing, surface cleaning, barriers to reduce contact between customers and staff).
• Source needed disinfectants, soap, sanitizer, and PPE if used.
• Ensure all operations support 6 feet of physical distancing.
• Create a system to monitor any symptoms your employees might have.
• Cross-train and prepare for absenteeism.
• Implement a system to limit and direct traffic in your business.
• Communicate your plan to employees and customers.
“COVID-19 has not gone away and will not in foreseeable future,” Scott cautioned. “The Health Department will continue monitoring for increased cases and might need to target certain areas for restrictions based on those case increases.
“A strong economy is vital to public health and safety,” she added. “We can’t have healthy residents and a healthy community without people working and our businesses providing the goods and services needed. We simply want everyone to continue to be safe.”
Walworth County
In the wake of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Safer at Home Order, the Walworth County Division of Public Health announced it is not issuing orders that replace “Safer-at-Home” at this time.
“Today, Walworth County released guidance on the county website for area businesses on how to implement protocols to protect their customers,” said County public health officer Erica Bergstrom. “We have faith in our business leaders and believe they will follow these guidelines and implement strategies to protect their customers and staff.”
The risks to the public from COVID-19 are ongoing and will extend beyond the next week or the next two weeks, Bergstrom pointed out, adding, as such, short-term public health orders are not likely to have a significant lasting impact. Any effective solution will be dependent upon individuals and businesses making personal decisions to proactively protect themselves, their guests, and their customers.
“Walworth County places great importance on the health and safety of the public,” said Bergstrom. “We have already seen businesses take extraordinary steps to continue to provide services while keeping their employees and members of the public safe.
“Novel coronavirus 2019 is still circulating in the community, and we need all businesses, residents and visitors of Walworth County to actively participate in controlling the spread of disease,” she added. “Even though the ‘Safer-at-Home’ order has been overturned, we strongly advise that everyone voluntarily comply with its key components: physical distancing, limited travel and gatherings, and frequent cleaning.” Walworth County will continue to perform communicable disease surveillance and prompt follow-up with confirmed cases and close contacts.”
She said that the Division of Public Health, Emergency Management, first responders and local government will continue to work together to keep people safe.
Rock County
A Rock County “Safer-at-Home” order was issued Wednesday by public health officer Marie-Noel Sandoval.
The county order incorporates the elements of Secretary Palm’s order and will be in place until May 26. This order is based on local metrics and allows additional time for planning and the creation of a community-wide task force to work together toward a safer re-opening process.
“Due to the prevalence of COVID-19 and the continued public health threat this virus poses to our community, it is critical to the safety of our residents that all of us continue to follow these guidelines,” officials said. “The Rock County Public Health Department will continue to keep you up to date on information that impacts our community.”
For the latest information about COVID-19 in Rock County, visit the Rock County Public Health Department’s website, www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth.
Dane County
Public Health Madison & Dane County has used its local authority to issue a City of Madison and Dane County order that incorporates the elements of the statewide “Safer-at-Home” order, effective immediately.
According to the criteria Public Health Madison & Dane County has identified using the Badger Bounce Back scorecard, Rock County data looks promising, but it is critical to continue following “Safer-at-Home” right now to keep Dane County residents healthy and keep our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed, officials said.
“By continuing to follow ‘Safer-at-Home’ and practicing physical distancing, we can all work together to achieve these criteria and begin the phased reopening of Dane County as soon as possible,” they added.
