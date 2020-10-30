JEFFERSON — At least 19 Jefferson County residents have died of the coronavirus since March, more than half during the last three weeks of October alone. And those figures do not include the City of Watertown, which has its own health department to record fatal cases.
Jefferson County Health Department director Gail Scott said Friday that nine county residents had died from COVID-19 during the first seven months of the pandemic. Then, there were six more from Oct. 11-17, one from Oct. 18-24 and three from Oct. 25 to date. However, the latter number likely will rise.
"The number of deaths is at 19, with a few others awaiting certification by the medical examiner," Scott said Friday, adding that the toll does not include the City of Watertown. "The majority of these deaths are individuals who were elderly and/or living in a long-term care facility. As has been observed nationwide, facilities that provide long term care to the elderly population are at extremely high risk for outbreaks that result in severe illness and fatalities."
As of Oct. 28 in Jefferson County, there were 15 active investigations of coronavirus in long-term care facilities, two in group housing, 21 in non-healthcare workplaces.
Statewide, the percentage of deaths by age is: 90-plus, 19 percent; 80- to 89 years old, 30 percent; 70-79, 25 percent; 60-69, 15 percent; 50-59, 6 percent; 40-49, 2 percent; 30-39, 1 percent; and 20-29, 1 percent.
Jefferson County currently has 2,880 positive cases of the coronavirus. The seven-day rolling average of new positive cases from Oct. 22-28 was 71 per 100,000 people. A rate of 25 or more is considered "very high risk."
As of Friday, Fort Atkinson has had 638 cases of the coronavirus, while Jefferson has had 400; Waterloo, 219; Lake Mills, 187; Johnson Creek, 156; Palmyra, 92; Helenville, 52; Ixonia, 88; Sullivan, 1010; and of the Jefferson County portions of the following communities: Cambridge, 79; Whitewater, 104; and Watertown, 276.
The county case count according to age during October has been: age 50-64, 276 cases; 18-34, 262; 35-49, 235; 65-79, 121; 0-17, 97; and 80-plus, 44. However, the overall case count since the pandemic began shows 18- to 34-year-olds far ahead of the other age groups.
"Jefferson County continues to experience its highest levels of COVID-19 case activity to date," Scott said, adding that "2,358 individuals have tested positive (excluding those in the City of Watertown), with nearly half of those individuals testing positive in October alone. Nineteen individuals in Jefferson County have died from COVID-19, with many others hospitalized or experiencing illness. We still do not know the long-term impact of SARS-CoV-2, or COVID-19, and many individuals who recover from the infection suffer from lingering effects of the virus for several months."
Scott noted that the Centers for Disease Control, state Department of Health Services and Jefferson County Health Department continue to work diligently with these long-term care facilities to ensure ongoing compliance with guidance and protocols intended to reduce or eliminate the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in these settings.
"Contact tracing is being conducted to a limited extent on a regular basis," Scott said. "As our capacity allows, we conduct contact tracing for individuals and populations that are more vulnerable to severe illness and outbreaks (like the elderly, school-aged children). Our tiered approach allows us to respond to increased caseloads with agility and a focus on those most vulnerable to illness from SARS-CoV-2. We continue to contact all positive cases and provide guidance on isolation."
She explained that many of the cases her department receives are related to an increase in socializing and lack of adherence to physical-distancing measures that are recommended by public health officials and proven to prevent spread of the COVID-19 virus.
"Those cases then go on to infect others within their household, who can then spread the infection further," Scott noted. "It is vital that all community members and businesses adhere to public health guidelines: maintain a safe physical distance, wear masks, wash hands/sanitize frequently, and stay home if you’re sick. It is also critical that individuals get tested if they have been exposed or are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19."
She continued: "It is also crucial that we protect our most vulnerable people in the community — those over 65, with health conditions that make them more susceptible to effects of the virus and those living in long-term care facilities. It is important to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones, our coworkers and those who are in our care."
Meanwhile, Scott shared a DHS document for employees across Wisconsin to provide answers to frequently asked questions and helpful resources for several aspects related to working during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said that the Jefferson County Health Department has found through case interviews and disease investigations that many cases originate from small- to medium-size gatherings. This includes going out to eat indoors or attending backyard and birthday parties, and an overall lack of compliance with public health recommendations that have been proven to slow the spread of the virus.
"In addition, we have found that individuals are not staying home after experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19," Scott said. "Though many individuals experience symptoms for only a few days, if at all, they continue to remain contagious for the duration of their infection, which lasts about 10 days. Individuals are also able to spread the virus for about two days prior to symptom onset."
She added, "We continue to request of the public to adhere to the best practices of washing hands frequently, wearing a mask, and keeping physical distance from others. If you do not feel well, please stay home."
Meanwhile, the Wisconsin National Guard if providing free testing at Jefferson County Fair Park in Jefferson each Friday and Saturday through the first part of December. Drive-up free testing takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 5.
People with questions may call (920) 674-7275 or email COVID19@JeffersonCountywi.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.