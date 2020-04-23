A majority of the public libraries in the Bridges Library System soon will begin offering “no-contact” curbside pickup starting, per Gov. Evers' new safer-at-home orders.
Each individual library has established its own start date, hours and processes for requesting and picking up library materials. The public is encouraged to visit their library’s website or social media pages, or contact their library directly, to find specific information.
The following outlines services being offered by Jefferson County-area public libraries:
Fort Atkinson
The Dwight Foster Public Library is committed to providing patrons expanded access to online resources and safe access to physical materials. All of this information is available on fortlibrary.org.
Hours for curbside pickup, as well as telephone calls, are Monday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.
To support social-distancing efforts, curbside pickup is operating with very limited staff. Staff will fill your holds placed by phone as quickly as possible; however, wait times might be longer than usual.
Here is how to get your holds:
• Step one: Place your items on hold online or by phone. If you already have an item on hold and it has been two business days, skip to step two.
Use the catalog to search for items currently available at the library, and place a hold on the items desires. Because materials only can be requested from this location, choose “Dwight Foster Items Only” from the drop-down below the search bar.
When placing a hold, remember to select the Foster Library’s location for hold pickup.
To place material holds over the phone, please call (920) 563-7790 weekdays between 1 and 6 p.m.
Staff will fill holds placed online or over the phone as quickly as possible; however, wait times might be longer than usual, so please wait two business days before picking up holds.
• Step two: Call the library and inform the staff that you are ready to pick up the holds.
Call (920) 563-7790 upon arrival outside the library. Be sure to have your library card barcode number available so that staff can checkout your materials over the phone.
• Step three: Pick up your items. Staff will pull your items, check them out and bring them to your vehicle. They will place the materials into your vehicle’s passenger-side window.
Please remain in your vehicle to help maintain social-distancing practices. If you are walking, the staff will place the items on a table or cart for you to pickup. If you do not have a cellphone, just call the staff when you are on your way to let them know you are coming.
Remember: The Dwight Foster Public Library remains closed to the public. Lobbies, restrooms, computers, and other spaces will not be accessible. All library book returns are closed, and no items can be returned at this time.
Due dates automatically are extended to June 1. Please do not attempt to use curbside pickup to return materials. This is essential to maintain safe handling of all materials.
Persons interested in a library card should visit https://getyourlibrarycard.org/.
Jefferson
The Jefferson Public Library is offering no-contact curbside pickup of materials holds starting Monday, April 27.
The pickup location is the ramp entrance between the ibrary and Jefferson City Hall at 321 S. Main St.
Materials can be requested through the online catalog at jeffersonpubliclibrary.org or by calling the library Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Once materials are ready for pickup, a staff member will call to schedule the pickup appointment.
Interlibrary loans currently are not available, and only items from Jefferson Public Library are available for request at this time.
Curbside pickup hours are: Monday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, 2 to 6 p.m.; Wednesday, 1 to 5 p.m.; Thursday, 2 to 6 p.m.; and Friday, noon to 4 p.m.
The Jefferson Public Library remains closed to the public and all returns must be placed in the outside dropbox.
Whitewater
Even though the building is closed, the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library in Whitewater is committed to providing patrons expanded access to online resources and safe access to physical materials.
Beginning Monday, April 27, there will be limited access to materials currently inside the library building. Pickups will be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To support social-distancing efforts, the library is operating with very limited staff. Staff will fill holds placed online as quickly as possible; however, wait times might be longer than usual.
Follow three easy steps to pick up materials at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library:
• Step one: Place your items on hold. If you already have an item on hold at a curbside location and you’ve been notified it is ready, skip to step two.
Go to www.whitewaterlibrary.org and click on “Browse Our Catalog.” At the top of the Café Catalog page, use the dropdown menu under “Library” to choose Irvin L. Young Memorial Library to narrow your search to items that are available from this library only. Be sure to choose the Young Library as your pickup location, as well.
The library currently is limiting the number of items for each patron to check out to 10. Since the library still must limit the number of staff in the building, it wants to be able to provide something for as many people as it can.
You will be notified via phone when your hold is ready. Staff will fill your holds placed online as quickly as possible; however, wait times may be longer than usual.
•Step two: Call the library and tell us you’re ready to pick up your holds.
When you receive notification that your holds are ready, schedule a time to pick them up. Be sure to have your library card barcode number available to give over the phone.
Staff will check out your items at that time, put them in a plastic bag and place the bag on a cart outside of the building at the south entrance (parking lot) doors.
You will have a 15-minute scheduled time to pick them up. This keeps the number of people at the library picking up their holds at any one time low to help with social distancing. It also helps to make sure that your items do not remain outside for an extended time.
• Step three: Pick up your items.
Bagged holds will be on a cart outside of the building for contactless pickup. Outdoor signage at the library will guide you to the pickup cart. Your bag will be labeled with the last four digits of your library card.
Remember, Irvin L. Young Memorial Library remains closed to the public. Due dates have been extended to June 1 and might be extended should the safer-at-home order be extended a second time.
Patrons may browse the FAQs at www.whitewaterlibrary.org for further information or call (262) 473-0530.
Johnson Creek
The Johnson Creek Public Library will offer no-contact holds pick-up beginning Monday, April 27.
Library cardholders may place items on hold in the Café Catalog, by calling the library or by filling out the form on the library website.
All pick-ups must be scheduled by calling or emailing the library. Library customers will be given a one-hour timeslot in which to pick up their items.
This no-contact transaction will take place in the library’s entryway, which allows the library to provide this service regardless of the weather and will minimize the use of personal protective equipment for the library staff.
Library customers need to ring the doorbell during their scheduled time, show their library card to staff through the glass, and then step out of the entryway while the staff places their items on the table.
Please note that delivery between libraries is still suspended, so the library is only able to fulfill holds on its own items.
For more information, visit www.johnsoncreeklibrary.org or call the library at (920) 699-3741.
Lake Mills
The L.D. Fargo Public Library in Lake Mills will begin curbside pickup on May 1 by appointment only.
There is no public entry into the library. Only locally owned items are available for pickup as no interlibrary delivery service is available. Also, no library material returns are being accepted at this time.
Place material holds online through the library catalog at www.cafelibraries.org. Staff will be answering phone calls during curbside hours to assist with holds and other questions. They will call customers to arrange pickup times. Holds likely will not be available for pickup until 24 hours after holds are placed.
Curbside hours will be weekdays from 2 to 5 p.m. except Thursdays, from 4 to 7 p.m. Go to the library's rear entrance; holds will be available outside the door.
Library users are limited to two items per library card and one visit per week. Staff will call customers to arrange a pickup appointment. Customers need to bring their library card or photo ID. They must notify library staff if a friend or relative is picking up their library holds.
For additional directions or information, visit www.lakemills.lib.wi.us or call (920) 648-2166.
Palmyra
The Powers Memorial Library in Palmyra will start offering curbside pickup on April 24.
Patrons may select materials on the website at https://www.palmyra.lib.wi.us/. Select materials through the Café Catalog and put them on hold if they are available.
Call the library at (262) 495-4605 to set up a pickup time or just call upon arrival for pickup.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday.
Eagle
The Alice Baker Library in Eagle will begin curbside pickup on Monday, April 27. Hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
You may place holds on Alice Baker Library items only.
The library phone number is (262) 594-2800. Please place your requests online, by phone or by e-mail to chase@eagle.lib.wi.us.
Waterloo
The Karl Junginger Memorial Library in Waterloo is starting curbside pickup Monday, April 27.
Curbside pickup hours are noon through 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Items are for onsite materials only, as there are no interlibrary loans currently. To order materials:
Step one: Use the Café Catalog at www.cafelibraries.org/polaris/ or call (920) 478-3344 to place materials on hold.
Step. Two: Schedule an appointment with the staff for a pickup time. Online and phone orders must be in by 11 a.m. for same-day pickup.
Step three: Bring your library card and call from the parking lot to let the staff know you are there to pick up your holds.
Watertown
The Watertown Public Library is in the process of creating a curbside pickup service.
The library director is working with the library board, other library directors in the Bridges Library System, the Watertown Health Department and city mayor to decide the best way to go about this.
The finalized information will be posted to the library’s Facebook page when completed.
In the meantime, patrons who have existing holds should go into their accounts and cancel any holds they no longer are interested in checking out. That will help staff work more efficiently once they start the curbside process.
Cambridge
Gov. Tony Evers has extended the safer-at-home order through May 26 and amended it to allow the curbside pickup of library items.
The Cambridge Community Library is working with partner libraries in the South Central Library System and Dane County to develop plans to offer this service through its drive-up window in the near future.
Watch for further information at https://www.cambridgelib.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.