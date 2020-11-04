JEFFERSON — Jefferson County voters said “yes” Tuesday to ending “gerrymandering” and a return to “fair maps” that delineate electoral district boundaries for Congressional and state legislative districts.
An advisory referendum on Tuesday’s ballot read: “Should the state Legislature pass a constitutional amendment that entrusts the redistricting process to an independent nonpartisan commission?”
Jefferson County voters said “yes” to the referendum with 24,631 or 52.55 percent of the ballots, while 17,662 or 37.68 percent of them voted “no.”
Among those in favor were the towns of Aztalan, Cold Spring, Hebron, Jefferson, Ixonia, Waterloo, Palmyra; Lake Mills; Koshkonong, Milford, Waterloo, Watertown; City of Jefferson; county portion of the City of Whitewater; county portion of City of Watertown, City of Lake Mills; Village of Johnson Creek.
Voting against were the Village of Sullivan; Village of Palmyra; towns of Concord, Farmington, and Town of Sullivan.
County officials
The tallies for Jefferson County officials unopposed in their bids for new terms are: District Attorney Monica Hall, 21,937; County Clerk Audrey McGraw, 36,564; Treasurer John Jensen, 35,484; and Register of Deeds Staci Hoffman,36,126.
Also on Tuesday in a Town of Palmyra referendum, electors voted to switch the town clerk/treasurer post from elected to appointed by the board of supervisors.
“Yes” votes tallied 463 for 54.47 percent, while “no” ballots totaled 316 for 37.18 percent.
There are several Jefferson County officeholders on the ballot as well, although none are opposed. Seeking new terms were Sheriff Paul Milbrath, County Clerk Audrey McGraw, Register of Deeds Staci Hoffman and Treasurer John Jensen. As of presstime, not all results were in for tallies.
Jefferson County District Attorney Monica Hall ran unopposed for her first full term in office after being appointed to fill the position vacated by Susan Happ, who resigned in March to become director of the state Department of Justice’s Criminal Litigation Unit.
