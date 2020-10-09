JEFFERSON — The Wisconsin National Guard is returning to Jefferson County Fair Park for a fifth time to test residents for the coronavirus.
Free drive-through testing will take place at the fairgrounds Oct. 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Registration is recommended; visit register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
All Wisconsin residents age 5 and older are eligible, and one need not have symptoms to be tested.
After collecting the specimens, the Guard will send the test kits to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens will receive their results via a telephone call from their local health department or a state call center within three to seven days following the test.
The free public testing comes at a time when Jefferson County’s positive cases of COVID-19 are surging.
Jefferson County Health Department Director Gail Scott issued a health alert on Saturday, announcing that the rise in the number of positive coronavirus cases has grown so rapid that her staff can not keep up with contact tracing. Therefore, it now is up to residents who test positive to contact all the people with whom they have had contact and tell them to get tested right away.
In addition, the White House Coronavirus Task Force last week listed Fort Atkinson and Jefferson together as being among 12 Wisconsin communities/regions in the COVID-19 “red zone.”
The county’s positive cases per 100,000 people is 1,950.3, with 1,651 positive cases reported as of Sunday. A total 20,168 people tested received negative results, and eight residents have died.
The seven-day rolling average ending Oct. 3 is 36.8 new cases of the coronavirus daily per 100,000 county residents. A number of 25 or more per day is considered “high risk.”
The 14-day rolling average ending Oct. 3 is 35.4 new cases daily per 100,000 residents. The 14-day total is 496 new cases per 100,000 per day from Sept. 20 through Oct. 3.
Statewide as of Sunday, Wisconsin had recorded 132,663 positive cases of the virus, up 10,815 from the previous day. The death toll was 1,377 people, up five from Saturday.
Of all of the positive cases in the state, 87.3 percent have recovered and 5.7 percent have been hospitalized. The number of hospitalizations rose by 58 in one day, to 7,646.
Among the deaths, 55.1 percent have been male and 44.8 percent, female. According to race, 75.1 percent of those dying from COVID-19 were white, 17.2 percent Black, 2.8 percent Asian or Pacific Islander,1.9 percent multiple or other races, 1.2 percent American Indian, and 1.7 percent unknown.
Deaths according to ethnicity have been 11.3 percent Hispanic or Latino, 86.2 percent not Hispanic or Latino, and 2.5 percent unknown.
