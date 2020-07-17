Jefferson County is opening its first free COVID-19 testing site of the summer after cases here have spiked 25 percent in one week.
As of Friday, the county has 405 positive cases of the virus that has exploded throughout the state with almost a thousand cases reported each day this week, according to the state Department of Health Services.
“The reasons for having a testing site are to assist our local hospitals with testing capacity and because of the increase in cases,” said Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department.
The Jefferson County drive-thru testing site will open Wednesday and run through Saturday at Fair Park near Jefferson.
Wisconsin residents ages 5 or older are eligible for the free testing and having symptoms of COVID are not required for the test. Testing is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
About 750,000 tests for the virus have been done so far in the state, with 9,102 tests completed for Jefferson County residents since the start of the pandemic in March.
“Testing has gone up significantly over the past two weeks in Fort Atkinson as it has at other testing sites in our area,” said Marie Wiesmann, vice president of nursing at Fort HealthCare. “On average the last two weeks we are testing on average 65 people per day.”
Looking at the data, Wiesmann said they are seeing an increased number of symptomatic cases requiring testing after the last four holidays.
“These events generally involve social interactions and without masking and social distancing we have seen an increase in cases,” she said.
With the increased number of positive cases the community spread continues to increase, she said.
“If we had more individuals masking for social interactions and when out in the community we would see a significant decrease in this community spread,” Wiesmann said.
The percentage of positive cases as of Friday in the state topped 6 percent. And more than 12,000 people a day have been tested in the state in the last week.
To make testing quicker at testing sites run by the National Guard, people are required to register online at register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Anyone wanting a test can register either before or at the testing site on their phone. They will be sent a confirmation code that they must show testing workers. This process began about two weeks ago at the Dane County site and wait times appeared shorter.
Questions asked during registration include name, address, phone number and date of birth.
If you are unable to register online, you can still get a test. The National Guard will assist you upon arrival at the testing site.
In May, the National Guard opened a testing site in Whitewater.
Across the nation, teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.
In Houston, an 86-person Army medical team worked to take over a wing of United Memorial Medical Center. In California, military doctors, nurses and other health care specialists were being deployed to eight hospitals facing staffing shortages amid a record-breaking case numbers.
In Florida, Miami-Dade County's commission gave code and fire inspectors authority to issue tickets of up to $100 for individuals and $500 for businesses not complying with guidelines to wear masks and practice social distancing. Police officers already had this enforcement power.
At least half of the 50 states have adopted requirements for wearing face coverings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.