Two area parochial schools have made plans for in-person classes this fall.
Crown of Life Academy
Students at Crown of Life Christian Academy in Fort Atkinson will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
The theme for the year is “Witness: Shine for Jesus, Share His Love.” Over the summer, the school renovated a building on the property to become the Early Childhood Center, which will house preschool and childcare programs.
With this additional space, the school is able to move approximately 30 students enrolled in 2-, 3- and 4-year-old preschool and child care out of the grade school building. This allowed it to separate previous multi-grade classrooms into individual classrooms, allowing for more social distancing space in each room.
There are 153 students enrolled in the academy.
Thanks to the efforts of the Back to School Safely Task Force, the school created a plan to inform parents and stakeholders what to expect as we return to classrooms. In addition to the information and recommendations provided by the Jefferson County Health Department, this plan includes wearing masks, operational/physical changes, hand-sanitizers outside of each classroom, new restroom procedures, smaller recess groups, new lunch/chapel seating assignments and individualized classroom practices for mitigating risk.
Dean of the school is Matt Oppermann.
St. John’s Lutheran School
Students of St. John’s Lutheran School in Jefferson will begin in-person classes on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Students will wear masks and following social distancing guidelines.
During the summer, the school refinished the middle-level ceiling and lighting as part of upgrades.
It also hired assistant child care director and 4K teacher Jamie Maloney.
There are about 70 students in the school, led by principal Peter Lemke.
