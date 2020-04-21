On Tuesday morning, John Dawson was sitting on a stool inside Fat Boyz answering his cellphone and taking one of the first calls of the day.
“When do you want to pick that up?” he asked, jotting down some notes.
He then set the slip of paper with the food order near the kitchen where John Tyler was ready to cook one of the first meals of the day — with many more to come.
A little more than a month after Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order closed bars and restaurants in an effort to curb the coronavirus’ spread, some Jefferson County businesses are doing fairly well in an atmosphere that is anything but normal.
“Going good,” Dawson, owner of the downtown Fort Atkinson bar, said. “On certain days, it’s been absolutely crazy. Just spectacular. Unreal.”
With many bars and restaurants across the state choosing to close rather than do takeout orders, the ones remaining open are starting to see an uptick in costumers.
During the first week open for takeout only, Friday night was busy for Fat Boyz. Now, it’s busy much of the week.
“Two weeks ago, the guy in kitchen can’t keep up,” Dawson recalled. “Friday night is twice as bad as that.
“For a small little kitchen like we have — two deep fryers and a grill — people were waiting two hours for their fish.”
But any wait is worth it for customers who have stepped up in this community, and others across Jefferson County, by ordering food and helping save jobs.
For some residents who cannot afford a meal, Dawson has given dinners away. And some residents have joined that cause to the tune of hundreds of dollars in donations — some as much as $100 each.
Dawson said this shows how great this community has been, rallying around each other during a difficult economic time.
Fish fries have been the hot items for area restaurants, a staple on a Friday night in Wisconsin.
Joe Leetzow, who owns What’s the Point outside of Fort Atkinson with his wife, Teona, said takeout for them has gone well for the Fridays and Saturdays they are open for orders.
“The community has been wonderful,” he said. “Couldn’t ask for a better community.”
From 4 to 8 p.m. on those days, the calls come in and the choices are plenty. They also have prime rib on Saturday.
“The (restaurants) that are open they seem to be doing alright,” Leetzow said. “Obviously, business is not what it used to be.”
There is no telling how long this situation will last for bars and restaurants, with Evers extending the safer-at-home order until late May. The Wisconsin Tavern League is hoping for an earlier date. Either way, there is talk among establishment owners of how things will look when doors do reopen.
“You hear some stories that businesses will have to take half the tables out and servers will have disposable gloves and masks,” said Edward Soleska, one of the owners of Heron’s Landing in Jefferson.
While he said no one is certain how things will look, he expects businesses in other communities to be back in business.
“What will happen? I think most people will open back up. We might lose some taverns,” he said.
With people showing up to order takeout, Soleska is giving back to the community, as well. On Wednesday, he will be dropping off meals for first responders in Jefferson and Fort Atkinson as a way to say thanks.
While Heron’s Landing closes a little earlier than it used to, it continues to offer a full menu and has included family-style dinners like roasts that can feed a family of six.
“They get a traditional family meal,” Soleska said.
He said the restaurant overlooking the Rock River is serving half of the number of orders it did before the coronavirus pandemic, but that is much better than none.
“We kept on our full-time employees, and since have called back a few part-time ones,” he said.
Each day, the staff comes and orders are taken starting at 11 a.m.
“Probably the strangest thing is there are no people in here,” Soleska said of the restaurant. “No customers. The dining room is empty.
“We don’t know if we will get back to normal,” he added.
He likened turning the economy back to lighting a room with a dimmer rather than an on-off switch: Starting up slowly.
Another business that is back to serving fish on Friday nights is the Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson. On Good Friday, April 10, it started offering a fish fry with a set limit of 300 dinners and sold out in a half-hour.
“We decided we could handle more and served 500 on the 17th,” said Julie Nordeen, marketing manager. “It went really smooth, but our restaurant staff is used to handling volume.”
This Wednesday, the Fireside has added a barbecued ribs dinner.
People can go online to place their order during the week and pick the meal up curbside on the scheduled day.
Since the fish fry has gone so well, Nordeen said, the Fireside is planning to add a steamed fish option to its takeout fish fry.
“Our management team is working hard to keep some business coming in, but it’s nothing like our regular schedule,” she said. “We’re really looking forward to getting the rest of the staff back to work and our customers inside the building.”
Another new adventure for the Fireside this week is an online gift shop at giftshops.firesidetheatre.com featuring items such as puzzles, activity for kids, spice growing kits and Mother’s Day gifts and more.
Items can be picked up curbside or shipped.
“We appreciate everyone’s support for all the local restaurants,” Nordeen said.
Evers issued an order Monday spelling out the criteria that must be met before businesses, bars and restaurants can reopen in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic. The plan envisions a phased reopening, triggered by a 14-day decline in positive COVID-19 cases, along with progress in bolstering testing, tracing and tracking of cases.
“Clearly if we could do it tomorrow, we would do it tomorrow,” Evers said. “The virus has never given us a timeline. ... No wants to reopen our economy as much as I do.”
The Tavern League of Wisconsin has called for reopening bars, restaurants and supper clubs starting May 1.
For now, though, area establishments are finding their niche in this new age of serving customers.
“It’s just a strange time,” Soleska said. “I’m 79 and I’ve never seen something like this in my life.”
