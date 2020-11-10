Starting this Thursday, the Daily Jefferson County Union’s website will be converting to a metered paywall.
Current subscribers will continue to have full access to their paper, provided they have registered. However, visitors who are not current subscribers will be able to view three stories for free in a 30-day period and will have to subscribe after that if they wish to read more on the website.
For newspapers across the county, metered paywalls have become the industry standard.
“There was a time when newspapers put their content online for free, but that is no longer a viable business model,” said Missy Feiler, general manager of the Adams Publishing Group that includes the Daily Union, Watertown Daily Times and Hometown News Group.
“Good, local news coverage depends on our employed journalists and purchasing the necessary hardware and software they need to report on what is happening in the community.
“Newspapers have always relied on circulation and advertising to pay for the printed product that we deliver to your door, and that is true for our websites,” she added.
“We believe in providing breaking news and covering great feature stories in the communities we serve and appreciate our loyal subscribers. We thank you for supporting local journalism and our area small businesses.”
Online subscription rates start at 99 cents per day and can be even lower for monthly and yearly subscriptions.
The changes also will affect the sites of the Watertown Daily Times, Sun Prairie Star, Waunakee Tribune, Lake Mills Leader, Monona/Cottage Grove Herald-Independent, McFarland Thistle, Lodi Enterprise/Poynette Press, Milton Courier, DeForest Times-Tribune, Waterloo/Marshall Courier, and Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent.
For questions on subscribing or help with your online subscription, please call (920) 563-5553.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.