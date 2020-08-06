JEFFERSON — Since the coronavirus pandemic began, many local community members have stepped up to create and donate masks for use by area health-care professionals, patients, essential workers and others to help protect against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
However, there is one population which has gone largely overlooked: local children.
In response to that need, Fort HealthCare and its affiliated Women Who Care group, an organization of professional women supporting area health-related programs, are kicking off a drive to create more pediatric masks for children who come in to Fort Memorial Hospital.
“The community response to our call for cloth masks has been incredibly humbling,” said Dwight Heaney, Fort HealthCare Foundation director, expressing his thanks for community members’ continued support.
“We ask that some of that energy be used to help our pediatric patients as well. You can help ensure that every child that comes into our facilities has a mask to use and take with them when they go home,” Heaney added.
Especially sought are fun, kid-friendly patterns that can help turn wearing a mask from a bore and a chore into something children will adore, said Carl Selvick, senior director of clinic operations for Fort HealthCare.
Worn properly, face coverings provide a physical barrier between the mouth and nose and the immediate environment, preventing large particle droplets from coughs and sneezes from spreading into the air. They have proven effective in preventing or reducing the spread of various illnesses, with COVID-19 being the biggest threat right now.
Face coverings primarily are useful in protecting other people in the vicinity of the mask-wearer. This is especially important in the hospital and clinic environment, where many people have pre-existing conditions that put them at higher risk for COVID-19 complications and death.
Mask wearing is a sign of care and consideration for others, emphasized Marie Wiesmann, vice president of nursing at Fort HealthCare.
However, new evidence recently has come out to to suggest that masks also might provide some protection for the wearer against COVID-19, as well as other communicable diseases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now is recommending face coverings for all children above the age of 2.
But adult masks don’t work well for children, especially the younger ones. Masks are supposed to fit snugly against the face to prevent germs from escaping. A too-loose mask or one whose fastenings are too long is not adequate.
On top of assuring a proper fit, masks specifically designed for children increase compliance because of their appealing patterns and designs, which can be an outlet for personal expression.
Also helpful is developmentally appropriate education to help children understand why mask-wearing is important to protect the entire community in this time of pandemic.
Experts in pediatric and public health recommend letting young children practice putting masks on their stuffed animals, and making a game out of keeping the mask on when they have to wear one in public.
Heaney invited people who are interested in creating pediatric cloth masks to reach out to WWC@forthc.com to obtain the approved pediatric sewing pattern.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.